Battery Future Acquisition Corp.: Class Over and Battery Future Successfully Complete Business Combination

Combined Company to Operate under the Name "Classover Holdings, Inc."

Class B Common Stock and Warrants of Classover Holdings are anticipated to begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbols "KIDZ" and "KIDZW," respectively

Class Over Inc., a leading online education platform ("Classover"), and Battery Future Acquisition Corp., a SPAC ("BFAC"), announced today they have completed their previously announced business combination. The combined company has been named Classover Holdings, Inc. and its Class B Common Stock and Warrants are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbols "KIDZ" and "KIDZW," respectively. Classover will continue to provide world class educational technology under the leadership of its current management.

"Today marks a historic milestone in the evolution of our company. We expect this strategic move to accelerate our growth and position us to meet the rising demand in the educational technology industry. We look forward to leveraging this opportunity to drive innovation and growth while delivering long-term values for our shareholders," said Hui Luo, Classover's Chief Executive Officer.

RPCK Rastegar Panchal LLP acted as counsel to Classover. Graubard Miller acted as counsel to BFAC.

About Classover

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in New York, Classover has rapidly emerged as a leader in educational technology, specializing in live online courses for K-12 students worldwide. Offering a diverse curriculum tailored to different learning levels and interests, Classover empowers students through personalized instruction, innovative course design, and cutting-edge AI technology. From creativity-driven programs to competitive test preparation, Classover is dedicated to redefining education through accessible, high-quality learning experiences.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Classover's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Classover's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Classover's control including, but not limited to: the ability of Classover to achieve the anticipated benefits of the business combination with BFAC; Classover's inability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq following the business combination; Classover's ability to execute its business model, including obtaining market acceptance of its products and services; Classover's financial and business performance, including financial projections and business metrics and any underlying assumptions thereunder; changes in Classover's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; Classover's ability to attract and retain a large number of customers; Classover's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; Classover's ability to attract and retain key personnel; Classover's expectations regarding its ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the possibility that Classover may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. These risks and uncertainties also include those risks and uncertainties indicated in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus included in the Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed by Classover Holdings, Inc. in connection with the transaction between Classover and business combination with BFAC. Classover's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Classover in this press release is based only on information currently available to Classover and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Classover undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

