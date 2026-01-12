Classover Holdings Inc.: Classover Expands MiniMax Partnership, Upgrading Real-Time AI Tutor for Higher Engagement, Global Scale, and Multilingual Deployment

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Classover Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:KIDZ)(Nasdaq:KIDZW) ("Classover" or the "Company"), a leading provider in K-12 educational AI, today announced a new round of core product upgrades for its Real-Time AI Tutor developed in collaboration with MiniMax, further strengthening an AI-native, near-human interactive learning experience and improving readiness for scaled deployment.

Following the Company's November 10, 2025 announcement, Classover has completed a major upgrade focused on deeper engagement, higher learning completion, and more natural, emotionally intelligent conversation. The AI Tutor now introduces interactive problem-solving sessions that support real-time feedback, process-level guidance, and dynamic difficulty adjustment based on student performance and progress, designed to meaningfully increase participation and completion during structured practice.

The upgraded system also incorporates instant emotion recognition and emotion-expressive speaking and feedback, enabling the AI Tutor to adjust tone, pacing, and interaction style in real time according to a learner's state-such as confidence, hesitation, frustration, or fatigue. As a result, the experience feels more human, timely, and encouraging. In addition, Classover's platform now supports multilingual real-time interaction, expanding the AI Tutor experience across broader language environments and cross-border learning and communication scenarios.

This release reflects deeper technical collaboration with MiniMax, leveraging its multimodal and speech model capabilities to jointly optimize core system layers spanning underlying reasoning, voice generation, and emotion-response modules. Classover believes this iteration significantly enhances immersion, conversational naturalness, and large-scale deployment capability, laying a stronger foundation for expanded scenarios and commercialization.

"We are continuing to push beyond 'chatbot tutoring' into an AI-native learning experience where students solve problems actively and feel emotionally supported in real time," said Stephanie Luo, Founder and CEO of Classover. "This upgrade strengthens engagement and completion while maintaining the scalability and cost efficiency required to serve learners globally."

About Classover

Classover Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KIDZ) is a K-12 online education company transforming over 420,000 hours of live teaching experience into AI-powered learning systems. By combining artificial intelligence and blockchain verification, Classover is building the next generation of education infrastructure-where learning becomes measurable, verifiable, and connected across borders.

About MiniMax

MiniMax is an AI foundation model company developing multimodal intelligence across text, audio, and other modalities, powering consumer and enterprise AI experiences. MiniMax recently completed its Hong Kong initial public offering, raising approximately HK$4.8 billion($618.60 million), and began trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on January 9, 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Classover's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Classover's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Classover's control including, but not limited to: Classover's ability to execute its business model, including obtaining market acceptance of its products and services; the risk that the price of SOL, which has historically been subject to dramatic price fluctuations and is highly volatile, could fall substantially negatively impacting Classover's financial condition and results of operations; Classover's financial and business performance, including financial projections and business metrics and any underlying assumptions thereunder; Classover's ability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq; changes in Classover's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; Classover's ability to attract and retain a large number of customers; Classover's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; regulatory changes related to crypto assets; fluctuations in the price of crypto assets; risks related to the custody of crypto assets, including security risks; Classover's ability to attract and retain key personnel; Classover's expectations regarding its ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the possibility that Classover may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. These risks and uncertainties also include those risks and uncertainties indicated in Classover's filings with the SEC. Classover's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Classover in this press release is based only on information currently available to Classover and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Classover undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts

Classover Holdings Inc.

ir@classover.com

800-345-9588

SOURCE: Classover Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/classover-expands-minimax-partnership-upgrading-real-time-ai-tuto-1126263