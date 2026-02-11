Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41ZNR | ISIN: KYG6181S1093 | Ticker-Symbol: E5A
Tradegate
11.02.26 | 10:37
55,15 Euro
-6,60 % -3,90
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
MINIMAX GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINIMAX GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,5555,6510:47
54,0555,6510:38
PR Newswire
11.02.2026 10:12 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MiniMax Global: MiniMax to Report 2025 Full Year Financial Results on March 2, 2026

HONG KONG, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniMax Global ("MiniMax" or the "Company"; HKEX: 00100), a global AI foundation model company, today announced that it will report its financial results for full year ended December 31, 2025, after the Hong Kong market closes on Monday, March 2, 2026.

The Company's management will host a conference call on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 8:00 PM Beijing Time (7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call at:

Chinese Line (Mandarin):
https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10053116-eg81mx.html

English Simultaneous Interpretation Line (listen-only mode):
https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10053115-hu76t5.html

Participants can choose between the Chinese and English simultaneous interpretation options for pre-registration above. Please note that the English simultaneous interpretation option will be in listen-only mode. Please register Chinese Line for Q&A session. Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing conference call dial-in details, event passcode, and a unique registrant ID. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Additionally, live, and archived webcasts of the conference call, for both Chinese and English simultaneous interpretation, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir-tool.minimaxi.com/calendar/index.html?lang=en.

Replays of the conference call will be available until March 9, 2026 via the following dial-in details:

Dial-in Numbers


Mainland China:

4000 483 168

Hong Kong:

800 906 986

US/Canada:

1 855 336 4664



Chinese conference ID:

6883691

English simultaneous interpretation conference ID:

3663475

About MiniMax

MiniMax is a global AI foundation model company. We are committed to advancing the frontiers of AI towards AGI via our mission Intelligence with Everyone. Our proprietary multimodal models have advanced coding capability and high agentic performance, as well as ultra-long context processing capability, and can understand, generate, and integrate a wide range of modalities, including text, audio, images, video, and music. These models power our major AI-native products, and our enterprise and developer-facing Open API Platform - which collectively deliver intelligent, dynamic experiences to enhance productivity and quality of life for users worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ir.minimaxi.com/en.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

MiniMax
Investor Relations
Email: ir@minimax.io

Media Relations
Email: pr@minimax.io

Piacente Financial Communications
E-mail: Minimax@thepiacentegroup.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/minimax-to-report-2025-full-year-financial-results-on-march-2-2026-302684876.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.