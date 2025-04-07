Global Data Risk LLC: Senior Secret Service Executive Brian Busony Joins Global Data Risk

Leading Financial and Cyber Crime Expert expands GDR offering in California

Global Data Risk LLC (GDR), a leading risk-focused, investigative consulting firm supporting clients around the world, announces that Brian Busony, a 30-year veteran of the United States Secret Service has joined GDR as a Director. Brian has significant experience and proven results in complex global financial crimes investigations, protecting national executive leaders, and battling international financial and cyber threats.

Global Data Risk (GDR) Logo

Global Data Risk (GDR) Logo

At the United States Secret Service, Brian was assigned numerous leadership roles to include Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC) of the Los Angeles and San Francisco field offices and the Operations Chief at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

As ASAC of the Los Angeles Field Office, Brian provided management and oversight for all Secret Service criminal investigations and was responsible for leading the multi-agency Cyber Fraud Task Force focused on bringing federal, state and local law enforcement partners, the private financial sector, and academia together to combat cyber-enabled fraud. John Bass President of GDR commented; "Brian's deep experience in resolving financial and cyber-crime matters will serve our clients well".

While assigned to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Brian led a team of 140 agents protecting the nation's most critical events and infrastructure including Super Bowls, political conventions, inaugurations, energy plants, national monuments, dams, locks, and other sensitive facilities. During his career Brian protected several US presidents and vice presidents, foreign heads of state and government, presidential candidates and former presidents and he was assigned as the lead for the Park City Olympic Venue at the 2002 Winter Olympics.

"We are excited to welcome Brian to the team. Global Data Risk will leverage Brian's strength as a leader and his impressive record of accomplishments in the protective, cyber and financial investigative arenas to help our clients mitigate risk and solve their most complex challenges" said Erik Laykin, GDR CEO and Managing Partner.

About Global Data Risk:

GDR | Comprehend | Protect | Evaluate | Manage: Risk

Managing the full spectrum of risk in an interdependent world. Global Data Risk LLC (GDR) offers cyber, litigation, economic, financial, and strategic expertise to major law firms, financial services firms, corporations, accounting firms, and governments around the world. Our experts combine senior level experience with technology, research, industry expertise, geo-political connectivity, and government relationships to help our clients resolve their most complex challenges by providing objective, unvarnished advice.

SOURCE: Global Data Risk LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire