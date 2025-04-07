GPO Plus, Inc.: GPOX Reports Record Quarterly Revenue with Significantly Improved Gross Margins

Gross Revenues Up 11% YTD with 30% Reduction in Operating Expenses

Gross Margins Improve from 15% to 28% as Company Prepares to Scale

GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX ), an AI-powered Distributor revolutionizing distribution to gas stations and convenience stores with its innovative technology-driven Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model, is pleased to announce its financial results for the quarter ending January 31, 2025.

When comparing the three-month period ended January 31, 2025, to the same period in 2024, revenues increased by $143,183, while achieving a significant reduction in the cost of revenue. As a result, gross margins improved from 15% to 28%, reflecting significant operational refinement and positioning the Company for scalable, profitable growth.

Strategic Highlights and Operational Progress:

30% Reduction in Operating Expenses Year-over-Year for the 9 months ending January 31, 2025,reflecting GPOX's commitment to disciplined, scalable growth.

87% Improvement in Gross Margins , increasing from 15% to 28% Year-over-Year for the quarter ending January 31, 2025.

Warehouse Upgrades Underway to ambient temperature-controlled facilities, enabling an expanded product catalog and optimized storage.

Cash + Carry Launch planned at the Lubbock Regional Hub to serve smaller retailers and unlock additional revenue channels.

New Call Center Initiative to target new sales channels with expanded retail categories, including smoke shops, vape shops, liquor stores, bodegas, and independent gas stations and convenience stores.

GPOX Labs.ai + EDI Integration to provide near-real-time inventory visibility, sales analytics, and streamlined replenishment cycles.

CEO Commentary

Brett H. Pojunis , CEO of GPO Plus, commented:

"We're very pleased with this quarter's results-not just the revenue growth, but the meaningful improvements in margins and operating efficiency. Over the past year, we've refined our model, strengthened our operations, and invested in technology that gives us a significant competitive advantage. Now, we're ready to scale! With warehouse upgrades, new sales channels, and our AI-powered PRISM+ platform driving smarter, faster decisions, GPOX is positioned for rapid growth in the months ahead."

Looking Ahead

The Company's rollout strategy over the next 6-9 months remains laser-focused on expanding retail partnerships and increasing product categories-GPOX specifically targets the 15%-20% of merchandise not handled by primary distributors. GPOX consolidates fragmented product sourcing into a streamlined, efficient DSD platform that serves as a "one-stop shop" for convenience stores and gas stations. This model eliminates the burden of qualifying multiple vendors, managing minimum order requirements, and coordinating logistics, bringing both ease and profitability to retail partners.

To learn more, visit GPOPlus.com .

Connect with us on social media to view live video updates, content, and general information about GPOX: https://gpoplus.com/social .

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

GPOX is an AI-powered Distributor revolutionizing the future of distribution to gas stations and convenience stores with its innovative technology-driven Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model. Our goal is clear and ambitious: "to build the largest nationwide DSD distribution company servicing gas stations, convenience stores, and beyond." Our technology-driven AI network, featuring strategically placed Regional Hubs and Mini Hubs, is designed to optimize efficiency and maximize reach. Central to our operations is our in-house AI technology platform, PRISM+. Designed to streamline the distribution process, PRISM+ supports efficient delivery, inventory management, data analytics, and overall operational excellence, enabling us to reliably and effectively meet the dynamic needs of our partners. Our mission is to consolidate the fragmented market segment managed by numerous regional vendors. Our dedication to excellence is evident in our product selection process, where we align offerings with consumer demand and partner with top-tier vendors and brands, ensuring our portfolio remains diverse and highly profitable. For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com .

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company's need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company's products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as "may," "will," "can" "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "seek," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "predict," "could," "intend," "target," "potential," and other similar words and expressions of the future. The Company expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or planned. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. The Company has no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting GPO Plus, Inc. GPOX, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: GPO Plus, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire