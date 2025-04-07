Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2025) - Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL) (the "Company" or "Corcel") announces that it has appointed Mr. Jon Ward as its Chief Executive Office, replacing Steven Dunn effective immediately.

The Company would like to thank the outgoing CEO, Steven Dunn, for his leadership and contributions during his tenure and looks forward to his continued involvement as a member of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Ward, a current Director of Corcel Exploration, is a highly accomplished capital markets and investor relations professional with extensive experience in the development and communication of corporate strategy to the financial markets, stakeholder relations and business development. Mr. Ward is the current Head of Corporate Communications for Vizsla Silver Corp. and Vice President of Corporate Development for Targa Exploration Corp. Over his career, Mr. Ward has held management positions and led marketing initiatives for multiple companies within Inventa Capital, providing critical support in investor engagement, project management and strategic business growth. He holds a Bachelor of Business (finance and accounting), extended majors in funds management, professional accounting and banking, from Queensland University of Technology.

Stock Option Grant

Corcel Exploration has granted a total of 2,700,000 stock options ("Options") at an exercise price of $0.12 to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable for a period of 5 years and will vest immediately.

About Corcel Exploration Inc.

Corcel Exploration is a mineral resource company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties throughout North America. The Company has entered a long-term lease agreement to acquire the Yuma King Copper-Gold project in Arizona, which spans a district-scale land position of 3,200 hectares comprising 515 unpatented federal mining claims in the Ellsworth Mining District, including the past-producing Yuma Mine which saw underground production of copper, lead, gold and silver between 1940 and 1963. The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided right, title, and interest in and to the Peak gold exploration project and holds a 100% interest in the Willow copper project. For more information, please visit our website at https://corcelexploration.com/.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: material adverse changes, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with the Company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

