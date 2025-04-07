ON WORLD HEALTH DAY, MOODY LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER APP MODE TACKLING PREGNANCY LOSS AND MENTAL HEALTH

50% OF MATERNAL MENTAL HEALTH DISORDERS GO UNDIAGNOSED

THE NEW MODE SUPPORTS MOTHERS THROUGH MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS, PREGNANCY & PREGNANCY LOSS

1 in 5 women experience perinatal mental health disorders like depression and anxiety, yet 50% go undiagnosed (World Health Organization)

Pregnancy loss affects 1 in 4 pregnancies, with 80% of women experiencing lasting emotional distress

Hormonal fluctuations during pregnancy and postpartum can trigger mood shifts, anxiety, and postpartum depression (PPD), affecting 1 in 7 new mothers

Most pregnancy apps focus on baby development-leaving women feeling unsupported and emotionally unprepared

Moody's New Mode Changes the Game

The new Pregnancy, Postpartum & Loss mode in Moody supports women with:

Hormonal Tracking - Understand daily and weekly hormonal shifts affecting mood, energy, and mental health

- Understand daily and weekly hormonal shifts affecting mood, energy, and mental health Wellbeing Insights - Learn how hormones impact sleep, stress, emotions, and physical symptoms

- Learn how hormones impact sleep, stress, emotions, and physical symptoms Support for Postpartum & Loss - Tailored emotional and hormonal guidance for new mothers and those experiencing loss

- Tailored emotional and hormonal guidance for new mothers and those experiencing loss Built by Women, for Women - Developed by Moody's all-female tech team, centred on real female experiences

AVAILABLE FOR COMMENT - Amy Thomson, CEO of Moody, says:

"I'd never experienced deep depression-until I faced pregnancy loss. It was a harsh awakening to how desperately we need more conversations and resources. This World Health Day theme of healthy beginnings and hopeful futures supports Moody's goal to prioritise the mother's mental and hormonal health, unlike traditional apps focused solely on fetal development."

Dr Sohere Roked, Women's Health Advisor at Moody:

"While nothing replaces personalised care, access to clear, reliable information is essential. Moody empowers women to understand hormonal changes and take action for their wellbeing."

Dr Louise Rix, Medical Advisor at Moody:

"Hormones' impact on mental health is one of the most overlooked areas in women's health. I'm proud to have helped create a tool that truly supports women."

About Moody

Moody Month is a hormone-tracking app designed to support positive mental health throughout menstrual cycles, perimenopause, pregnancy, and postpartum.

Moody has developed the first AI-powered mental health tool designed specifically for women. By leveraging hormone data, Moody's AI and machine learning models predict how hormonal fluctuations throughout key life stages-such as Menstruation, Pregnancy, Postpartum, Loss, and Perimenopause-impact both the mind and body.

Available Now

Free access is available on request.

Download here

