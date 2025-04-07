The South African Renewable Energy Master Plan (SAREM) aims to deploy at least 3 GW of new renewables per year, increasing to 5 GW by 2030, while creating 25,000 jobs in the country's renewable energy and storage sectors. The South African government has formally approved the SAREM. The plan aims to promote the industrialization and localization of South Africa's renewable energy and storage value chains while supporting the country's shift from a centralized, carbon-intensive energy model to a decentralized, low-carbon structure. Key targets in the SAREM include driving local industrial development ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...