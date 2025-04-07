Capacitor Metals Corp. Announces Janine Brown as Blue River Project Manager, Attending Kamloops Exploration Group Conference

Capacitor Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Capacitor") is pleased to announce the appointment of Janine Brown as Project Manager for the Blue River Tantalum and Niobium project wholly owned by Capacitor Metals.

Ms. Brown brings a strong depth of experience to the Blue River Project team, with over 18 years of experience working in the North American mineral exploration industry. Her hands on experience with a variety of deposit types has given her a big picture understanding, but it is her carbonatite specific experience that will be instrumental in guiding the geological understanding of the Blue River project. Ms. Brown played a key role in the Blue River Niobium-Tantalum project's advancement between 2007 and 2012, where she was part of the Dahrouge Geological team that defined the geological model and resource for the Upper Fir Deposit. Since, that time she has expanded her experiences through her involvement as an integral member of multiple geological management teams that have designed projects for successful advancement from PEA to FS level studies.

Capacitor Metals President Chris Grove states, "It is great to have Janine working with us again as she was so vital to the historical work completed on the Upper Fir Deposit, leading up to the positive PEA completed in 2011. We are very excited about the increase of industry interest in this excellent asset of ours, and in the developments currently underway."

In addition, the Company will be attending KEG 2025, the annual Kamloops Exploration Group conference being held at the Coast Hotel in Kamloops on April 8th & 9th, 2025.

About Capacitor Metals Corp.

Capacitor Metals Corp. is focused on the development of the Upper Fir Tantalum & Niobium Deposit on the company's Blue River Tantalum-Niobium project located in British Columbia, Canada. The Company is positioning itself to be one of the lowest cost, ethically sourced tantalum-niobium producers globally.

The Blue River Property is a fully serviced site in mining-friendly British Columbia, Canada with excellent infrastructure close at hand, including rail, paved road, water, and power adjacent to project site.

The Property contains three known deposits of tantalum and niobium and an additional 20+ known exploration targets.

The Upper Fir deposit has a significant historical indicated resource of 9.6M kg contained tantalum and 77.8M kg contained niobium plus an historical inferred resource of 1.0M kg contained tantalum and 9.6M kg contained niobium. The Deposit is advanced with $34M CAD of work completed, including 271 drill holes totaling over 59,000 meters drilled, a historical Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") released, community consultations, and preliminary metallurgical and environmental work.

