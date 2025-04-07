Mastech Digital, Inc.: Mastech Digital Announces CFO Transition

Kannan Sugantharaman to Join as Chief Financial and Operations Officer on April 14, 2025; Jack Cronin to Step Down After 27 Years of Service.

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE American: MHH), a leading provider of Digital Transformation Services, today announced the appointment of Kannan Sugantharaman as Chief Financial and Operations Officer, effective April 14, 2025. Sugantharaman succeeds Jack Cronin, who will step down after more than two decades of distinguished service as Chief Financial Officer.

As Chief Financial Officer, Sugantharaman will lead Mastech Digital's global financial operations, including financial planning, accounting, reporting, and compliance. Sugantharaman will also hold the role of Chief Operations Officer, focusing on efficiencies across Mastech Digital's functions globally. Sugantharaman most recently served as Chief Financial Officer for Omega Healthcare Management Services and was responsible for its financial functions, including accounting, audit, treasury, corporate finance, and investor relations. He also oversaw an enterprise-level initiative to drive efficiency and scale across all functions, including sales excellence, marketing, M&A, delivery excellence, technology, HR, and finance. Prior to that, he was Chief Financial Officer for Global Delivery Operations at Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Sugantharaman holds a Master of Business Administration from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, is a qualified chartered accountant from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, and a holds Bachelor of Commerce degree from University of Madras.

Commenting on the appointment, Nirav Patel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mastech Digital, said: "Kannan is joining Mastech Digital at a pivotal time, as we embark on our transformation into a Data and AI-led technology services company. His deep expertise in finance and operational leadership will be instrumental in driving growth, efficiency, and global expansion."

Jack Cronin steps down after 27 years of leadership.

Jack Cronin has served as Mastech Digital's Chief Financial Officer since 1998. Under Cronin's leadership, the company effectuated the 2008 spin-off from iGATE Corporation, the first step to becoming a technology-focused services provider. Throughout his impressive tenure, Cronin had an impeccable record of leading Mastech Digital's Finance function, with strong financial discipline and a pragmatic, company-first approach.

"On behalf of the Board and the entire Mastech Digital team, I want to thank Jack for his remarkable leadership and steady hand over the years," said Nirav Patel. "His commitment, discipline, and company-first mindset have left a lasting mark. We wish him all the very best in his next chapter."

Cronin will remain with Mastech Digital until May 30, 2025, to support a smooth transition.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE American: MHH) is a leading provider of Digital Transformation Services. The company specializes in delivering high-quality technology talent and innovative solutions that help businesses drive digital transformation and harness the power of data and analytics. Mastech Digital operates globally, with headquarters in Pittsburgh, PA, and delivery centers in North America and India.

For more information, visit www.mastechdigital.com.

