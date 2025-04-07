Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Deutsche Rohstoff AG Gründer Dr. Gutschlag über Highflyer Almonty Industries Inc.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JBXB | ISIN: CA7472695047 | Ticker-Symbol: QX9G
Berlin
03.04.25
19:31 Uhr
0,047 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
Q-GOLD RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
Q-GOLD RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.04.2025 13:36 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Q-GOLD RESOURCES LTD.: Q-Gold Announces Appointment of Stan Bharti as Executive Chairman

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QGR, OTC: QGLDF) ("Q-Gold" or the "Company") announces today the appointment of Stan Bharti as its Executive Chairman, effective immediately.

Mr. Bharti is a professional engineer, international financier, and seasoned entrepreneur. He has more than 35 years of experience in business, finance, markets, and operations. He has amassed over $3 billion worth of investment capital for the companies that he has worked with. Mr. Bharti has been pivotal in acquiring, financing, restructuring and building dozens of established companies and bright start-ups throughout North America, South America, Africa and Australia.

Dr. Andreas Rompel, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Mr. Bharti as our new Executive Chairman. With his extensive experience and proven leadership in the mining industry, we expect Mr. Bharti will be instrumental in guiding our strategic growth and strengthening our position in the market. We look forward to working closely with him as we continue to create value for our stakeholders."

Mr. R Bryce will step down as chairman, but remain on the board as an independent director.

About Q-Gold

Q-Gold (TSXV: QGR, OTC: QGLDF) is a publicly traded Canadian-based mineral exploration company targeting high-grade gold and silver discoveries in multiple jurisdictions. Q-Gold is currently exploring for gold at the past-producing Foley Gold Mine in Mine Centre, Ontario.

For further information, contact:
Dr. Andreas Rompel
Chief Executive Officer
andy.rompel@qgoldresources.com
Cell: +1 778 987 9114

Cautionary Notes

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.