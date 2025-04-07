Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.: Howard Hughes Extends Standstill Agreement with Pershing Square to April 15, 2025

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH) (the "Company" or "HHH") today further extended its previously announced standstill agreement with Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. ("Pershing Square"). The standstill agreement will now remain in effect until April 15, 2025, unless further extended.

There can be no assurance that discussions with Pershing Square will result in any particular outcome, and HHH does not intend to comment further on these matters until HHH determines that additional disclosure is appropriate or required by law.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as financial advisor to the Special Committee of the Board of Directors, and Hogan Lovells US LLP and Richards, Layton & Finger, P.A. are acting as legal counsel.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including Downtown Columbia® in Maryland; The Woodlands®, Bridgeland® and The Woodlands Hills® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin® in Las Vegas; Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawai?i; and Teravalis in the Greater Phoenix, Arizona area. The Howard Hughes portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHH. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

