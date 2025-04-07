Ankle & Foot Centers of America Offers Tips for National Foot Health Awareness Month

During April, the top-rated multi-state podiatry practices emphasizes daily hygiene, exercise, preventive care and early intervention to resolve minor foot issues before they can become major health problems.

People often overlook the health of their feet, but even minor problems can cause pain, reduce mobility, hinder activities and diminish quality of life. During National Foot Health Awareness Month, Ankle & Foot Centers of America encourages preventive care strategies such as routine foot check-ups, proper footwear, and daily hygiene to avoid complications that could lead to more serious medical conditions.

"Your feet are the foundation of your body. When you take care of them, you're taking care of your overall health," said Dr. Joseph Giovinco, CEO of Ankle & Foot Centers of America. "Foot Health Awareness Month is a great time to remind people that preventive care and early treatment can help them stay active and pain-free."

Foot problems can take a wide range of forms and vary in severity. Bunions and plantar fasciitis are relatively common and can affect quality of life. Conditions like heel pain, arthritis, and neuropathy can affect overall health and increase the risk of falls. Diabetes also can cause severe foot problems that at first may seem unremarkable: According to the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), between 60 and 70% of individuals with diabetes experience neuropathy, leading to burning, tingling, or numbness in the feet.

Ankle & Foot Centers of America offers comprehensive foot care, from preventive screenings to the latest technological advances in surgery, which can treat and resolve those conditions. But the practice's board-certified podiatrists strongly recommend heading off problems before they start, beginning with routine foot exams and a daily care routine that includes:

Wearing properly fitted, supportive shoes

Checking feet daily for changes, especially for diabetics

Moisturizing to prevent dry, cracked skin

Stretching and strengthening foot muscles to prevent injuries

