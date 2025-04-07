AmeriLife's Scott Perry Named 2025 Honoree by the Chinese American Insurance Association

Recognition celebrates the company's expanding support of communities and agents that reflect America's evolving demographics

AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"),?a national organization that develops, markets, and distributes?life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions, proudly announced today that its Chairman and CEO, Scott R. Perry, was honored by the Chinese American Insurance Association (CAIA) during its annual Lunar New Year Banquet on April 3 in New York City. The event celebrates the achievements and contributions of individuals and organizations that have significantly impacted the insurance industry and its ability to serve the fast-growing Asian American community.

AmeriLife Chairman and CEO Scott R. Perry is recognized as a 2025 Honoree by the Chinese American Insurance Association (CAIA) at its 32nd Annual Lunar New Year Banquet on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

"On behalf of AmeriLife and our incredible team across the country, I'm honored to be recognized by the CAIA for our efforts to advance the very best that the insurance industry has to offer and better serve consumers and the agents that support them," said Perry. "We are committed to providing innovative solutions and education that empower consumers to make informed decisions about their health and financial futures. This recognition is a testament to our team's continued hard work and dedication."

"We are thrilled to honor Scott and AmeriLife for their significant contributions to the insurance industry and their dedication to serving the Asian American community," said CAIA President Vince Vitiello. "Their industry leadership and innovation have set a high standard for excellence, and we look forward to continuing our partnership to advance the goals of our organization."

The CAIA was founded to educate Asian American consumers on the importance of insurance and promote professionalism within the agent communities through continuing education credit opportunities while also acting as a bridge between China and the U.S. on best practices in the insurance space.

AmeriLife is similarly dedicated to serving increasingly diverse agent and client communities nationwide through its robust distribution network. Since 2020, AmeriLife has expanded its network with more than 90 new partners in cities and regions that reflect America's evolving demographics, such as Philadelphia-based CAIA member Happy Insurance, which works alongside AmeriLife's The Senior Resource Group (SRG).

"It's a privilege to join our colleagues from Happy at this year's CAIA event to celebrate the important work this industry group is doing to empower the next generation of agents and agencies," said Shane Sounders, co-founder and principal of The Senior Resource Group. "We believe that it is critically important to continue reaching out to the Chinese American communities, and we take pride in how our partnership with AmeriLife - under Scott's leadership - has enabled us to stay ahead of the game and deliver on the growing needs of demographic change."

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. In doing so, AmeriLife has become recognized as a leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For over 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers through a distribution network of over 300,000 insurance agents, financial professionals, and over 160 marketing organizations and insurance agency locations nationwide. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn .

AmeriLife Chairman and CEO Scott R. Perry presents Fordham University student Dongan Wang with the 2025 George Tsui Scholarship award co-sponsored by AmeriLife at the CAIA's 32nd Annual Lunar New Year Banquet on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

