Fern Expo & Nth Degree: Nth Degree's Fern Expo Taps Design Innovators Angela Strahan and Jorge Mijares to Lead Creative Organization

Fern Expo , an Nth Degree company and a leading provider of trade show services, today announced the expansion of its creative organization with the appointment of two visionary leaders: Angela Strahan and Jorge Mijares. Strahan joins as Vice President of Creative Services & Strategy, while Mijares takes on the role of Vice President of Creative Services & Design. Together, they will lead a growing creative team and collaborate across the organization to elevate the company's creative capabilities and client experience.

Both Strahan and Mijares bring decades of industry experience to the company. Most recently, they ran PB&J Design, an innovative creative agency they co-founded in 2019. At PB&J, they specialized in crafting immersive brand environments and experiences for some of the world's most recognized brands including Anheuser-Busch, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Intel, GE HealthCare, Marriott and many others.

Prior to PB&J, Mijares served as director of creative services at Hargrove and held leadership roles at Exhibitwrx, Línea Asesores and Exhibitor SA; Strahan's background includes serving as creative director at Hargrove and design director at Spiro along with senior design roles at Best Buy and GES.

"Creative plays an increasingly important role as we grow the company," said John Hense, CEO of Nth Degree. "We need to continue elevating our offerings and provide innovative solutions that make an impact. Angela and Jorge bring fresh energy, smart strategy and deep industry expertise. Their leadership strengthens our ability to design experiences that connect, inspire and truly reflect our clients' brands."

With Strahan and Mijares leading the company's creative team, clients - including event organizers, associations, agencies and corporations - can expect an even more strategic, seamless and elevated creative experience. They'll bring sharper focus to brand storytelling, smarter design solutions and increasingly agile execution. Under their leadership, the team will strengthen their ability to deliver work that not only looks great but drives results - faster, smarter and with greater results. This expanded creative strength opens new opportunities for clients to better engage their audiences and activate event attendees creating connections that propel revenue and drive growth.

About Nth Degree

Nth Degree helps brands connect with their customers everywhere it matters. On the trade show floor, in retail marketplaces, with consumer activations, at business events, we work alongside clients, agencies and exhibit house partners to craft and execute events and exhibit experiences that consistently exceed expectations. We deliver for our customers at some of the most impactful events on the planet - at the Consumer Electronics Show and the SuperBowl, at RSAC Conference and RSNA. At Fern Exposition Services we partner with leading associations and event organizers for all things trade shows. And the Nth Degree Events team delivers private events and activations across the globe.

