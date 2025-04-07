Nueva Network Expands Podcast Leadership, Names Dafnne Wejebe as VP & Director of Audio Content

Former Univision Podcast Producer to Lead Nueva's Podcast Network, Drive Creation of Original Latino Podcast Content

Nueva Network, the largest independently owned Spanish-language audio network in the United States, today announced the appointment of Dafnne Wejebe as Vice President & Director of Audio Content for its newly launched Latino podcast network, Que Onnda. Wejebe will lead the creation and production of original Latino podcast series, including bilingual Latino true crime, paranormal storytelling, sports podcasts, entertainment, and mystery genres, while also adapting content from Nueva Network's extensive live terrestrial radio broadcasts.

The addition of Dafnne Wejebe underscores Nueva Network's commitment to transforming the audio-digital media landscape through Que Onnda , a fully integrated Latino platform merging traditional radio, streaming, podcasts, social media, and AI-driven technologies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dafnne Wejebe to Nueva Network," said José M. Villafañe, Founder and CEO of Nueva Network. "Her extensive podcast industry expertise, proven creative talent, and deep understanding of podcast audiences position her perfectly to lead our podcasting initiatives. With Dafnne's leadership, Que Onnda will set new benchmarks in storytelling, podcast content creation, and audience engagement across our digital and radio platforms."

Wejebe brings over a decade of distinguished experience in media production, including her prominent role as Senior Podcast Producer and On-Air Talent at Univision, where she created and hosted the network's top-rated Spanish-language podcast, "Enigmas sin Resolver." Her rich background spans multiple media channels, highlighting her capability to resonate deeply with Latino podcast listeners through compelling storytelling.

"Que Onnda represents an exciting opportunity to innovate and redefine Latino podcasting and audio entertainment," said Dafnne Wejebe. "I am eager to work closely with Nueva Network's talented team and leverage our vast resources and platforms to bring audiences original podcast content that entertains, inspires, and connects deeply with our rich cultural narratives."

Nueva Network's innovative Que Onnda platform, announced at the recent Audioverse Upfront event on March 5th in NYC, that it will offer 30 original Spanish-language podcasts by Third Quarter 2025. With Latino podcast listenership growing rapidly across genres such as true crime, sports, paranormal, entertainment, and mystery, Que Onnda is strategically positioned to become the top destination for engaging Latino storytelling.

About Nueva Network:

Nueva Network is a 100% minority-owned audio media company, representing 527 radio stations across 112 DMAs, reaching 97% of the U.S. Hispanic market. Nueva Network specializes in comprehensive audio advertising solutions, branded content, and celebrity endorsements, uniquely supporting brands in engaging Latino communities nationwide.

