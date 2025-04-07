Illuxi Invests $1 million Dollars in Artificial Intelligence to Reinvent Corporate Training

In response to the major shifts in the job market and the growing urgency around workforce reskilling, Canadian tech company illuxi announces a landmark $1 million investment in the development of a generative artificial intelligence platform dedicated to real-time competency development called illuxiHERO . The project, in partnership with JACOBB is a recognized College Technology Transfer Centre (CCTT), aims to revolutionize corporate learning by building AI technology capable of continuously assessing and identifying workforce skill needs and automatically generating tailored learning paths.

As more than 6.5 million Canadians will require upskilling or reskilling by 2030 (Brookfield Institute), and over 1 billion workers globally (World Economic Forum), illuxi is stepping up with a Canada-developed, Canada-hosted solution that ensures technological sovereignty and data security.

Already in development, the platform will be piloted in select organizations as early as 2025. Its mission: provide Canadian workers with dynamic learning journeys that align with the evolving demands of the job market.

Continuous Skill Assessment

The illuxi AI engine performs in-depth diagnostics to identify each employee's specific skill gaps.

Auto-Generated Microlearning

Drawing from an organization's existing content and resources, illuxi's platform structures and delivers relevant, modular learning experiences.

Adaptive Learning Experience

Learners are continuously reassessed, and their learning journeys are automatically updated based on their progress.

Empowering Organizations to Build Smarter Workforces

The AI project integrates directly with the illuxiLMS and illuxiCampus platforms reinforcing the company's mission to transform how organizations manage learning and development.

"We must take ownership of workforce reskilling to remain competitive on the international stage. We need to prevent workforce deskilling, which would only increase our dependency on foreign solutions. It is therefore essential to invest quickly in developing the necessary technologies and ensure their deployment for our workers, our companies, and our economy. illuxi's AI project aligns perfectly with this vision and represents a key step toward sustainable digital autonomy." Pierre Marc Johnson, former Premier of Quebec and member of illuxi's advisory committee

"As artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries across Canada, we must make sure it serves our people especially in workforce training and skills development. illuxi's vision combines private innovation with public value, and this is the kind of leadership that will strengthen our economy, enhance productivity, and help Canadian talent thrive in the age of AI." Christian Paradis, former federal Minister of Industry and International Development, and member of illuxi's advisory committee

"Our mission is to help businesses innovate by facilitating the transfer of intellectual property and technological advances into their operational reality. By collaborating with illuxi, we are putting AI at the service of skills development, with a pragmatic and effective approach that truly transforms corporate training." Chantal Provost, Executive Director of JACOBB.

About illuxi

illuxi is a Canadian company specializing in AI-powered learning platforms (LMS). With more than 205,000 active learners per month across Canada, illuxi supports public and private organizations in reimagining workforce development through personalized, tech-forward training solutions.

About JACOBB

The JACOBB Applied Artificial Intelligence Center's vision is to accelerate economic and social progress through intelligent innovation, knowledge sharing and pragmatic expertise.

