Las Vegas Sands: Women's History Month Spotlight: Sands China's Luísa de Braganca Shares the Experiences and Work-Life Tenets That Have Made Her Successful

As part of Women's History Month 2025, Sands is showcasing the insights of successful women throughout the company. Luísa de Bragança joined Sands China in 2017 as assistant general counsel and now serves as senior assistant general counsel.

De Bragança began her career at a law firm in Portugal and today oversees Sands China's legal matters in several areas of Macao law, including gaming, banking and finance, company, real estate, intellectual property, tax, labor, tourism and licensing. She is an environmental and sustainability enthusiast and a member of the Sands ECO360 and ESG steering committees. Last year, she became chair of the ESG steering committee and a steering committee member for the EmpowHER Team Member resource group, which kicked off at Sands China in 2024.

What early experiences helped you build a successful career?

"I started my career in Portugal as a trainee in a major law firm and had the opportunity to work in all of the firm's departments where I gained experience in most areas of law. As a trainee, I began with the basics and was tasked with preparing deeds and registrations and checking case files in court. I believe this is the best recipe for success in the legal field - starting with your sleeves rolled up, engaging in hands-on, foundational tasks and slowly progressing to roles that require more responsibility. It is essential to learn the basics at the beginning of your career, as this will help you better understand the bigger picture later on.

"After completing a master's degree in commercial law with a focus on banking and finance, which became my main area of expertise, I joined a Macao law firm in 2001 and was tasked with a project that led me to where I am today - the first Macao gaming tender. I had the opportunity to represent one of the bidders. At this firm, I also had my first big victory in court. I was tasked to file an injunction and have it decided in just three days. When most said it would be impossible, I succeeded. This taught me a valuable lesson that I apply whenever needed, 'The no is always guaranteed, but we can only get a yes if we try!'

"Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to be mentored by great lawyers, the first of which had a motto: 'never complain, never explain.' He never explained what he meant and said I would one day understand. As a young lawyer, this sounded nonsensical and even counterintuitive, but as the years went by, it began to make sense. If you feel the need to complain, you should have acted earlier; and if you feel the need to explain, it is because you failed to act in a timely manner. A good lawyer who anticipates needs and does the job will not have to complain or explain."

What has been your journey at Sands China and helped you progress in your tenure?

"In 2003, I joined another Macao law firm as a junior partner and later became a senior partner specializing in financing transactions for the gaming sector. I acted as lead external counsel for gaming operators, including Sands China, in numerous financing deals.

"Becoming in-house counsel at Sands China was a smooth transition because I had worked with many of the teams as external counsel and had visited the offices frequently to attend meetings, perform due diligences and close transactions. At times, Sands China's legal department was like my second office. Since joining the company, I have assisted in many key projects, including several financings and the 2022 gaming tender.

"In recent years, my mentor has been our general counsel, Dylan Williams, whose knowledge, legal instinct, and patience teach and inspire me every day - not just to be a better lawyer, but also to be a better person.

"What drives me to remain at Sands China are two primary factors: the people and the motivation. We are surrounded by amazing professionals who are all motivated to make this company the best in class across all aspects of our business.

"Our late chairman, Mr. Adelson, was a visionary. He saw the potential in Macao and turned a dream into reality - to bring Venice to Cotai. His vision led Sands China to become the largest integrated resort operator in Macao, and his motivation continues to inspire us today."

What are your ideas for empowering women in their careers?

"I believe that for a woman to succeed, above all, she should maintain a healthy work-life balance. This principle applies to men as well, but for working mothers like me, it is particularly crucial. Especially when children are young, pursuing a career and maintaining a good work-life balance can be very challenging.

"To achieve a healthy work-life balance, wellness is key. Following a healthy diet, working out regularly, and making time for yourself will help you feel energized and motivated at work while allowing you to be present and content in your personal life. There will be times when you struggle, and you may occasionally lag in one of these areas, but strive to regain this balance as soon as possible, and it will pay off."

"Another main recommendation is to never stop learning. As the saying goes, knowledge doesn't take up space in the mind. Do not limit your learning to your field of expertise; step out of your comfort zone and try to learn something new every year.

"I have ventured into learning various things out of the legal field, from meditation to ESG and artificial intelligence, and I have gained invaluable insights, both personally and professionally. So, my advice is to challenge yourself regularly, try to learn something different, and think outside the box. The gratification is even more rewarding!

"Finally, in our journey toward excellence at Sands China, it is imperative that we embrace and celebrate diversity in our workplace. Diverse teams are proven to make better decisions, as they bring a rich tapestry of experiences and perspectives. When we include voices from various backgrounds, whether it's gender, race, education or experiences, we open the door to innovative ideas and solutions that can better target the main markets we have been serving and also increase visitation from the foreign markets we are investing in.

"In EmpowHER, we are committed to empowering women in our company and promoting an environment in which everyone feels empowered to share their unique insights, resulting in a more dynamic and successful workplace. We will be launching initiatives and holding events from mentoring and training and development to wellness and work-life balance, so I invite all women at Sands China to join EmpowHER."

