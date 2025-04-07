China's Huaneng Group has switched on a 250 MW solar plant collocated with a 250 MWh energy storage system in Tibet, marking a milestone in high-altitude renewable energy deployment. China Huaneng Group, one of the country's largest state-owned electricity generation enterprises, has announced that its Jiawa Phase I solar-plus-storage power plant in Qusong County, Shannan City, Tibet Autonomous Region, has been successfully connected to the grid. Situated at an elevation exceeding 4,500 m, the facility is now the largest solar-storage project completed in Tibet, with further expansion planned ...

