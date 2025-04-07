SOHM, Inc. Launches New AI Team to Advance ABBIE System and Genome Editing Innovations

SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company specializing in generic drugs and gene-editing tools, is proud to announce the formation of a dedicated AI team focused on enhancing the capabilities of the ABBIE (A Binding-based Integrase Enzyme) system and the design of novel guide RNAs and other RNA guided Integrase fusion proteins. This strategic initiative is set to further SOHM's mission of revolutionizing genome editing and cell engineering technologies and expanding the frontiers of genetic research.

The ABBIE system, developed by SOHM Inc., has already demonstrated significant potential in genome editing. By integrating artificial intelligence into our research and development processes, the new team will leverage advanced machine learning algorithms to optimize the design of guide RNAs and Integrase-dCas fusion proteins. This innovation aims to enhance the specificity, efficiency, and versatility of genome editing applications, paving the way for breakthroughs in gene therapy, agriculture, and synthetic biology.

"Our new AI team represents a significant investment in the future of genetic engineering," said Dr. David Aguilar, COO of SOHM Inc. "By harnessing the power of AI, we aim to accelerate our research and development processes, ultimately leading to more effective and targeted genome editing solutions. Aiding the ABBIE system is just the beginning of what we hope to achieve with this cutting-edge technology."

In addition to enhancing and creating new renditions of the ABBIE system, the AI team will explore other avenues in the realm of genome editing. These include the development of next-generation genome editing systems that can target previously inaccessible genomic regions, enhancing the safety profiles of gene editing tools, and creating engineered cells producing custom exosomes with pharmaceutical properties. The latter project will focus on engineering exosomes as targeted delivery vehicles for therapeutic agents, offering a novel approach to treating a variety of diseases at the cellular level.

The potential of custom exosomes extends to applications in cancer therapy, regenerative medicine, and immunotherapy. By utilizing AI-driven insights and ABBIE-based cell engineering, SOHM Inc. aims to design exosomes that can efficiently transport drugs, genes, or RNA molecules to specific tissues, significantly improving the efficacy and safety of treatments.

"AI has the potential to transform how we approach genetic engineering and therapeutics," added Aguilar. "Our focus on the ABBIE system and custom exosomes is just the start. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in genome editing and therapeutic delivery."

As SOHM Inc. embarks on this exciting new chapter, the company remains dedicated to advancing scientific knowledge and improving human health through innovative biotechnology solutions. The establishment of the AI team marks a significant milestone in SOHM's ongoing journey to lead the industry in genomic research and development.

For more information about SOHM Inc. and its groundbreaking work in biotechnology, please visit www.SOHM.com:

About SOHM, Inc.:

SOHM is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing gene editing technologies for research, synthetic biology, and therapeutic applications. With a focus on precision medicine, SOHM aims to revolutionize the treatment of genetic diseases by providing safe, efficient, and targeted gene editing solutions. Through strategic collaborations and groundbreaking research, SOHM is at the forefront of advancing the field of gene therapy. SOHM strives to transform the landscape of genome editing and improve the quality of life through scientific discovery.

SOHM, Inc.:

Name: Baron Night, CEO/Dr. David Aguilar, COO

Email: info@sohm.com

Phone: (714) 522-6700

Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which are statements that are not purely historical and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development-stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report for the most recent fiscal year and our quarterly reports uploaded from time to time on OTCMarkets.com.

SOURCE: SOHM, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire