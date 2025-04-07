Truist Foundation Announces Six Finalists for Third Inspire Awards

Finalists to receive funding, six-month support program to help scale innovative workforce solutions for mid- and late-career adults

Truist Foundation today announced the six finalists for its third Inspire Awards, a grant program supporting nonprofit organizations that are pioneering workforce development solutions for adults in the middle or later stages of their careers. These organizations have been selected for their innovative approaches to reskilling, upskilling and career navigation, all aimed at fostering long-term economic mobility and financial stability. At a time when less than half (47%) of U.S. employees are confident in the skills they need to be exceptional in their current roles, this initiative is crucial for boosting workforce readiness and driving economic resilience nationwide.

In collaboration with MIT Solve,an initiative of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the Inspire Awards finalists will begin a six-month development program designed to help enhance and scale their solutions. The program includes in-person training at the Truist Leadership Institute, one-on-one coaching and skill-building workshops to strengthen their impact.

"At Truist Foundation, we are committed to supporting nonprofits that are driving meaningful career opportunities for mid- and late-career adults," said Lynette Bell, president of Truist Foundation. "The Inspire Awards finalists exemplify the kind of forward-thinking solutions that help individuals navigate career transitions, gain new skills and achieve long-term financial security. We are proud to work with MIT Solve to support these organizations and bring Truist's purpose to life through their groundbreaking ideas."

Meet the 2025 Inspire Awards finalists

The following organizations have been selected as finalists for their innovative career development solutions:

Breaking Barriers Through Deconstruction by Lifecycle Building Center - A training program that equips adults in low-income communities with skills in building material recovery (deconstruction) and the reuse of these materials via home repairs and energy efficient improvements.

FreeWorld by FreeWorld - A tech-enabled solution that reskills and places formerly incarcerated citizens into the trucking industry.

ReCastED by the Masonry Foundation - A mentorship-driven model that offers tradespeople a flexible pathway to Career and Technical Education (CTE) teaching positions to bridge industry gaps.

Safety Net Tool for Economic Mobility by Integrity Transformations Community Development Corporation - A digital platform, BestFit, that serves as a one-stop-shop for organizations looking to assist adult learners with managing basic needs insecurity and nonacademic barriers.

Seniors R The Answer by Encore Employment Enterprise Inc. - A call-center training program, tailored for older adults seeking employment and supported by wraparound services.

Veterans Electrical Entry Program (VEEP) by electrical training ALLIANCE - A pre-apprenticeship program for military personnel who want to reenter the civilian workforce in the rewarding, high-demand electrical trade.

"This is our third year working with Truist Foundation to catalyze their mission of supporting nonprofits making an impact in the U.S.," said Hala Hanna, executive director of MIT Solve. "Truist Foundation's commitment to this work is reflected in the finalists selected, all making tireless contributions to their communities in an effort to expand opportunity and economic stability. This progress is fundamental for a thriving society."

Looking Ahead: Inspire Awards ceremony and funding

The Inspire Awards will culminate in an exciting event on Nov. 12, 2025, where the finalists will showcase their solutions to a live and virtual audience. At the conclusion of the event, Truist Foundation will announce the first-place grant recipient, second place, and audience favorite solutions, with total grant funding distributed as follows:

First Place Grant Award: $250,000

Second Place Grant Award: $150,000

Runners-up Grant Awards: $25,000 each

Audience Favorite Grant Award: Additional $75,000

Registration to watch the event live is anticipated to open in late summer. Virtual attendees will have the opportunity to vote for the audience favorite during the show. For additional details and updates, visit Truist.com/InspireAwards.

About Truist Foundation

Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. The Foundation, an endowed private foundation established in 2020 whose operating budget is independent of Truist Financial Corporation, makes strategic investments in a wide variety of nonprofit organizations centered around two focus areas: building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses to ensure all communities have an opportunity to thrive. Embodying these focus areas are the Foundation's leading initiatives - the Inspire Awards and Where It Starts. Learn more at Truist.com/Foundation.

