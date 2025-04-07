SumX, Inc.: SumX Launches AI-Powered ERP Solution to Transform Back-Office Operations

SumX , an AI-powered and modern architecture enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution, has officially launched, offering a streamlined and cost-effective alternative to traditional ERP systems. Designed specifically for government contracting (GovCon), architecture, engineering, construction, and consulting companies. This system offers businesses an affordable, user-friendly, and scalable ERP solution, ensuring simplified, customizable, and rapid implementation.

"Many small and mid-sized businesses struggle with expensive, clunky, and outdated systems, necessitating the need for expensive in-house system expertise. We are introducing an affordable solution designed to meet the distinct needs of project cost accounting, which can reduce the back-office budget by as much as 50%," said Raju Karki, CEO and Founder of SumX, Inc.

It is explicitly designed for sectors that require precise, real-time project P&L, allocation of indirect expenses, and adherence to complex compliance and labor laws, particularly in the GovCon sector. SumX's seamless work breakdown structure (WBS) setup, tracking of employees' and subcontractors' hours and costs, and effective resource management deliver high-level visibility for executives and granular insights for project managers -all at a cost-effective price point.

Key features of SumX Include:

Project and Account-Based Management: Integrates sub-project tracking for time, cost, and resource management, providing executives and project managers with both comprehensive overviews and detailed operational insights.

Industry-Specific Focus: Built specifically for sectors that require precise project tracking, resource allocation, cost management, and adherence to complex compliance standards, particularly in government contracting.

Interoperable Systems: SumX integrates seamlessly with external vendor modules and enables smooth cross-functional, cross-domain interactions, ensuring comprehensive data management across all business operations.

Compliance-Driven Features: Ensures businesses can easily meet labor laws and complex, state-specific regulatory requirements, minimizing compliance risk.

Customizable & Scalable: Businesses can tailor modules to fit their unique project and accounts-driven workflows, scaling their ERP solutions as their operations grow or change.

Simple & Budget-Friendly Implementation: With plug-and-play modules and a straightforward interface, SumX significantly reduces implementation timelines, costs and can be up and running within 30 days.

About SumX

SumX is an AI-powered ERP solution developed for government contracting, architecture and engineering, construction, and consulting industries. Built by industry veterans with extensive experience in ERP implementation and consulting, SumX provides organizations with a robust yet intuitive platform to manage projects, finances, resources, and compliance effectively.

For more information, visit www.sumx.ai.

