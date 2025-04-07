Wesco International: Wesco Named to Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies 2025

The latest edition of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies once again includes Wesco International.

Wesco has been named to this prestigious list of international companies since 2022 and was ranked #3 in its industry category of "Wholesalers: Diversified" this year.

"Wesco's continued inclusion in Fortune's prestigious World's Most Admired Companies list reaffirms the dedication and hard work of our team," says Wesco Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer John Engel. "It is an honor to be recognized among such esteemed global companies, and this achievement drives us to further our commitment to excellence and innovation."

In 2025, Korn Ferry, in collaboration with Fortune, analyzed more than 500 firms globally and spoke with thousands of senior executives and directors to compile the World's Most Admired list. Only the most highly regarded and successful firms made the final cut. Representing over 50 industries spanning the world, the 2025 list includes 229 U.S.-based companies, 59 in Europe, and 26 in the Asia/Pacific region.

Some of the criteria for the ranking include the company's effectiveness in conducting business globally; its ability to attract, develop, and retain talent; its financial results; and its community involvement.

Wesco is committed to being a socially responsible company, particularly as it allows them to attract and retain world-class talent and expertise. More information about Wesco's approach to Environmental, Social and Governance can be found on Wesco's website.

