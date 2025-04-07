Largest European event for young skilled professionals

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it will support EuroSkills Herning 2025, Europe's largest vocational skills competition, which takes place Sept. 9-13, 2025, in Herning, Denmark. As the Main Skill Sponsor for the Painting and Decorating competition, the company will provide financial support and will also supply SIGMA COATINGS paints and PROGOLD sundries by PPG.

From left: Torben Beck, PPG general manager, Scandinavia and DACH, Architectural Coatings; Kasper Bøgelund, head of competitions, EuroSkills Herning 2025; and Christian Corlin, chief operating officer, EuroSkills Herning 2025, during a visit to the PPG shop in Søborg, Denmark as part of the collaboration agreement signing ceremony.

The partnership underscores PPG's commitment to supporting vocational education and training to shape the workforce of tomorrow. The event will bring together up to 600 young professionals from 33 countries who will compete across 38 skill areas over three days. With the theme "Skilled for a Greener Future," the competition highlights the vital role of technical and vocational skills in driving sustainability and innovation. Held every two years, EuroSkills provides an important platform to inspire young professionals and showcase industry excellence.

"Vocational education and training are essential for developing a highly skilled workforce and EuroSkills Herning 2025 provides a unique platform to showcase young talent," said Torben Beck, PPG general manager, Scandinavia and DACH, Architectural Coatings. "At PPG, we recognize that supporting these young professionals is an investment in the future of our industry. We are proud to contribute to their learning journey by providing high-performance coatings that help them hone their skills and prepare for successful careers."

Participants in the Painting and Decorating competition will be challenged to demonstrate expertise in surface preparation, wallpapering, decorative finishes and color matching. PPG will also support EuroSkills experts, who will assess the competitors' work done using PPG's premium products, including Sigma Coatings WallPrimer Plus with packaging made from 90% recycled plastic and EU Ecolabel.

PPG's support of EuroSkills Herning 2025 is part of its broader commitment to investing in education and workforce development. In 2023, PPG and the PPG Foundation announced a $2 million investment to support training programs, curriculum development and career readiness resources for students and educators.

"The growing skills gap in vocational professions requires companies, educators and policymakers to work together to ensure that young people have access to the right resources and training," said Christian Corlin, chief operating officer, EuroSkills Herning 2025. "Strong industry partnerships are essential to the success of EuroSkills Herning 2025, and we are thrilled to have PPG as a key supporter. Its expertise and high-performance paints and coatings will provide competitors with the tools they need to demonstrate their skills at the highest level. With PPG's support, we can continue to inspire and prepare young professionals for successful careers in skilled trades."

PPG's global community engagement efforts and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested $18.4 million in 2024, supporting hundreds of organizations across more than 30 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow tomorrow's STEM innovators and skilled workforce in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more here.

