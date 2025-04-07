Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Deutsche Rohstoff AG Gründer Dr. Gutschlag über Highflyer Almonty Industries Inc.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.04.2025 16:06 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MMA Global: SMARTIES 2025: The Ultimate Stage for Marketing Excellence - Now Accepting Entries

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 SMARTIES Awards are now open for entries, inviting brands, agencies, and marketers who are redefining the marketing landscape through innovation and measurable impact. As one of the industry's most prestigious recognitions, SMARTIES honors work that not only delivers results but also sets new standards for excellence.

This year's awards focus on the transformative power of data-driven creativity, cutting-edge technology, and consumer engagement strategies that are shaping the future of marketing. With the industry evolving at an accelerated pace, SMARTIES continues to spotlight the campaigns that push boundaries and drive meaningful business outcomes.

SMARTIES 2025 Categories

The program offers multiple entry levels to recognize excellence at various scales:

  • SMARTIES X Global Awards: The pinnacle of marketing achievement, recognizing the best campaigns on a worldwide scale.
  • Regional SMARTIES Awards - Honoring the top marketing talent and innovations across Asia Pacific | North America.

"With marketing landscapes shifting rapidly on a global scale, SMARTIES remains the gold standard for recognizing groundbreaking work that not only delivers measurable impact but also redefines industry best practices," says Rohit Dadwal, CEO of MMA Global APAC & Global Head of SMARTIES Worldwide. "In 2025, we are placing a strong emphasis on AI-driven marketing, data-powered personalization, and omnichannel excellence-critical drivers of innovation that are transforming the way brands engage consumers and achieve business success worldwide."

Beyond the Trophy: Industry Recognition & Global Rankings

Winning a SMARTIES Award provides more than just prestige. Awarded campaigns will be featured in WARC 100's global rankings, RECMA's media agency scoring, and MMA's SMARTIES Business Impact Index, reinforcing their influence in the industry.

Showcase Your Marketing Excellence

Submit to SMARTIES Awards 2025 Today!

Key Details for 2025 SMARTIES Entries

  • On-time Submission Deadline: July 3rd, 2025
  • Awards & Honors: Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners in each category; top honors include Advertiser of the Year, Agency of the Year, Publisher/Media Company of the Year, Enabling Technology Company of the Year, and Best in Show.
  • Judging Panel: Senior brand marketers and industry leaders will evaluate campaigns based on innovation, creativity, and measurable impact.

Marketers, agencies, and brands are encouraged to submit their best work and gain industry-wide recognition.

About MMA Global: MMA Global is the leading global trade association for marketers, providing essential resources and expertise to empower marketers to navigate the complex world of Marketing. With a commitment to driving innovation and effectiveness, MMA Global plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of marketing.

SMARTIES: SMARTIES is the prestigious marketing awards program hosted by MMA Global, recognizing excellence in Marketing. The SMARTIES Awards celebrate the most innovative and impactful campaigns that push the boundaries of creativity and drive measurable business impact in today's dynamic landscape.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smarties-2025-the-ultimate-stage-for-marketing-excellence--now-accepting-entries-302421868.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.