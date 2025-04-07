Anzeige
Montag, 07.04.2025
Deutsche Rohstoff AG Gründer Dr. Gutschlag über Highflyer Almonty Industries Inc.
ACCESS Newswire
07.04.2025 16:38 Uhr
ComplianceQuest Fulfills Vision of a Fully Connected Middle Office

With the launch of SupplierQuest, ComplianceQuest now delivers the industry's most complete platform for managing quality, compliance, safety, product, and supplier operations-all within one unified Middle Office solution.

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2025 / ComplianceQuest, a leader in AI-driven quality, compliance, and risk management, announces the realization of its long-term vision: a fully connected Middle Office for Life Sciences, Medtech, and Manufacturing enterprises.

While Front Office (CRM, Sales, Marketing) and Back Office (Manufacturing, HR, Supply Chain) systems have modernized, the Middle Office-where operational execution takes place-has remained fragmented. Disconnected systems have slowed workflows, increased compliance risks, and created silos.

ComplianceQuest's platform transforms the Middle Office by integrating critical functions into a single, intelligent, AI-powered environment.

"Since inception, our goal has been to infuse quality into every aspect of enterprise operations," said Prashanth Rajendran, CEO of ComplianceQuest. "We started with next-gen QMS, expanded to PLM and EHS, and now with SupplierQuest, we've completed the picture."

With this platform, leaders gain end-to-end visibility-from product development and manufacturing quality to employee safety and supplier collaboration. The result: smarter decisions, greater efficiency, and enterprise-wide agility.

A Competitive Advantage for Forward-Thinking Enterprises

The fully connected Middle Office platform:

Reduces friction by streamlining workflows and eliminating redundant tools

Accelerates execution with faster collaboration and approvals

Boosts workforce productivity by delivering timely, relevant data

Enables agility through AI-powered automation and predictive insights

Lowers TCO by consolidating systems and reducing IT overhead

"Scaling operations shouldn't mean more systems and complexity," said Atulya Risal, Chief Product & Technology Officer. "We built ComplianceQuest to eliminate those barriers. Our platform empowers organizations to optimize processes, manage risk in real-time, and make faster, data-driven decisions."

Built natively on Salesforce, ComplianceQuest is modular, cloud-based, and integrates seamlessly with existing Front and Back Office systems-enabling organizations to scale without complexity.

About ComplianceQuest

ComplianceQuest is the first to offer a fully connected, AI-powered Middle Office for Life Sciences, Medtech, and industrial manufacturing enterprises. Built natively on Salesforce, the platform unifies Product (PLM), Process (Quality), People (Safety), and Partner (Supplier) management workflows-eliminating silos and enabling seamless execution across the entire operational lifecycle.

By replacing fragmented systems with a single, intelligent platform, ComplianceQuest empowers enterprises with AI-driven automation, real-time insights, and predictive analytics-helping leadership embed compliance, enhance collaboration, and make smarter, faster decisions.

For more information, visit www.compliancequest.com

Contact Information

Shalini Chowdhary
Head of Marketing and Partnerships
shalini@compliancequest.com
408-458-8343 x267

SOURCE: ComplianceQuest



