NICKI MINAJ AND LØCI PRESENT "DØPAMINE" COLLECTION

LONDON, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicki Minaj and LØCI have launched the second drop of their best-selling sneaker line. The new range entitled DØPAMINE is a limited-edition collection blending performance with fashion-forward design. The collection features a bold, multi-textured upper, dynamic oversized lacing and a chunky sculpted EVA midsole for superior cushioning and impact. DØPAMINE will be available in five colorways, crafted from LØCI's innovative next-gen material.

These 100% vegan sneakers are engineered from recycled ocean plastic, actively repurposing 20 plastic bottles per pair to help combat ocean and landfill waste. The collection is priced at $145 USD.

As a key equity owner in LØCI, global superstar Nicki Minaj plays an integral role in the brand's creative direction as it continues to grow, cementing itself as a premier Black-owned business. The DØPAMINE collection encapsulates Nicki's drive as an artist, fashion icon, and businesswoman, breaking boundaries in every aspect.

"The name Dopamine signifies that beautiful rush you feel when you're at your happiest place & higher self. Evolving & transcending to the highest heights- on your terms. It's just you & nature. Just you in that reflection. What will you give today? Will you walk or will you run? We can't just stand here. These comfortable, yet flyer than fly sneakers fit everyone so well. I absolutely LOVE this style. I can't emphasize that enough. It's been so wonderful working with this team @ LØCI. I'm grateful & so proud of the creatives. We'll continue to up the ante for you guys. You're worth it.

I love you, Barbz." - Nicki Minaj

LØCI, a UK-based footwear brand founded in 2021 by two brothers, Emmanuel and Frank Eribo, has experienced rapid growth since its founding due to the popularity of their sneakers with celebrities around the world. With a vision to challenge conventional design, LØCI quickly gained traction with its use of vegan materials and eco-conscious approach to footwear.

LØCI CEO, Emmanuel Eribo, adds, "Collaborating with Nicki Minaj has been an incredible experience. She brings an unmatched level of creativity and vision to everything she does, and with DØPAMINE, we're excited to see that vision come to life. This collection reflects not only her bold style but also the way she pushes boundaries - something we at LØCI believe in every day."

