Gigabitnow and WiConduit Secure $17M Funding to Revolutionize West Sonoma County Internet Connectivity

Awarded Full CPUC Funding, the State-of-the-Art Fiber Network Will Serve West Sonoma County Communities With Access to Fast, Affordable and Reliable Internet Services

GigabitNow, a division of IsoFusion, and WiConduit, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to closing the digital divide, are proud to announce the award of $17 million in California grant funding to build a next-generation fiber network in west Sonoma County, California. This transformative project will extend high-speed fiber internet connectivity to over 800 unserved locations in west Sonoma County, including low-income and aging communities, while providing network access to over 2,200 households.

On Jan. 30, 2025, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved a $17 million grant to GigabitNow and WiConduit through the Last Mile Federal Funding Account (FFA). This funding will support the development of two underground, resilient, community-governed broadband infrastructure projects in rural west Sonoma County: "Forestville Connect" and "Sonoma Coast Connect."

"The internet is no longer a luxury - it's a necessity. By building a community-driven, nonprofit network, we're ensuring that residents have access to affordable, reliable internet while empowering communities to take control of their digital future," said Calvin Sandeen, Executive Director of WiConduit. This network will strengthen emergency communications, expand telehealth access, support remote learning, drive precision agriculture adoption, and fuel economic growth. We're excited to collaborate with GigabitNow and leverage CPUC grants to bridge the digital divide."

"GigabitNow is thrilled to extend our industry-leading fiber connectivity to more communities along the Sonoma coast, and we are excited to serve the residents of Timber Cove, Jenner, and Forestville," said Dan Sivils, President and COO of GigabitNow. "Our partnership with WiConduit enables us to bring industry-leading technology and community-focused service to areas that have long been underserved, providing access to the digital tools they need for a brighter future."

Network construction and service activation will be completed by the end of 2026. This initiative marks a significant investment in bridging the digital divide in west Sonoma County, offering residents a transformative opportunity to connect with the digital world. As it did 10 years ago in the neighboring Sea Ranch community, GigabitNow will oversee the construction and manage ongoing operations of the community-owned fiber network, delivering reliable gigabit Internet. WiConduit will play a pivotal role in community engagement and outreach, and will also be the network owner, providing the community with local control to ensure that all residents, especially low-income and digitally marginalized households, have the ability to prioritize network performance, affordability, and reliability.

For additional project details and ongoing updates, please visit www.wiconduit.org.

About WiConduit

WiConduit is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Sonoma County dedicated to closing the digital divide. We provide a range of services, including broadband network deployment, digital advocacy, broadband adoption initiatives, and innovative projects that expand internet access and empower communities. Governed by local digital leaders and supported by a strong volunteer base, WiConduit is committed to building community-driven connectivity solutions.

About GigabitNow

GigabitNow delivers fast, reliable, and affordable fiber Internet to communities of all sizes without bandwidth caps and free from privacy worries or service constraints. Builder-operator of multiple FTTH community networks coast to coast across seven states, GigabitNow provides gigabit-class networks and services to unserved and underserved municipalities, private HOAs, and senior living communities. GigabitNow delivers solutions that match the uniqueness of America's communities, large and small, by partnering with every community we work with to provide out-of-the-box approaches and fiber network solutions that fit the needs of community residents and businesses. Experience the Internet How It Is Meant To Be. Learn more at GigabitNow.com.

GigabitNow is a division of IsoFusion, one of Washington state's largest privately held full-service ISPs and colocation providers, founded in 1991.

