inGroup International: inGroup Climbs DSN Global 100 List with Record Revenues

Momentum Builds as inGroup Delivers More Value for Its Members and Partners

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inGroup International is proud to announce its ranking as the 39th largest direct selling company in the world, according to the recently released 2025 Direct Selling News (DSN) Global 100 list. inGroup reported a record-breaking $253 million in revenue for 2024, representing 23% year-over-year growth and moving the company up seven spots from its previous year's ranking.

The DSN Global 100 recognizes direct selling companies worldwide that generate more than $100 million in annual revenue. inGroup's advancement into the top 40 globally is driven primarily by the growth and innovation of its leading division, inCruises.

"We are grateful for this recognition-and especially for what it says about our continued momentum and our expanding influence," said Michael "Hutch" Hutchison, Co-Founder and CEO of inGroup. "We've created a proven way for virtually anyone to turn their passion for travel into a better life, and seeing so many new Members and Partners taking notice is exciting."

The inCruises Club Membership, through its subscription-based model, empowers Members to save significantly on cruises, hotels, and resort stays. Its Referring Partner program rewards participants with valuable travel incentives-including the opportunity to cruise for free-as well as dynamic and recurring income potential.

"Our unparalleled Membership and Partnership programs are enriching lives in increasingly attractive and meaningful ways," said Doug Corrigan, Chief Marketing Officer of inGroup. "More Members are cruising more often, and our Partners are seeing real opportunities to build income while helping others discover more of the world for less."

With continued growth in both revenue and global reach, inGroup is establishing itself as a notable presence in the direct selling channel and travel industry. The company's expanding Member base, evolving product offerings, and Partner-driven model reflect its commitment to increasing access to travel and providing new opportunities worldwide.

About inGroup International and inCruises

inCruises is a division of inGroup International and one of the world's largest subscription-based travel clubs. Since launching in 2016, inCruises has added more than one million Members and Partners from more than 200 countries and territories. inStays was added in 2022, giving Members access to nearly 200,000 cruises, hotels, and resort offers. inCruises Club Members can earn Reward Points, which they can use to book cruises, hotels, and resorts through the inCruises website, which supports 17 languages.

inGroup is making a measurable difference in its Club Members' lives and provides a world-class business to its growing Partner team. inCruises Club Membership grows exclusively through independent referring Partners who can earn compensation by sharing the exclusive Membership advantages with others.

inGroup International is deeply committed to being a positive global corporate citizen and actively supports Mercy Ships and other humanitarian relief efforts. For more information, visit in.Group and inCruises .com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1dd63f5-44b5-4ae5-ae62-86ff0700c454

Contact: Beatriz Díaz Vázquez beatriz.diaz@in.group