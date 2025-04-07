Aloware Inc.: Aloware Leads AI Innovation With AloAi Voice Agents, Revolutionizing Sales and Operational Efficiency

Maximize Revenue and Operational Efficiencies: 24/7 AloAi Voice Agents Automate Qualification, Scheduling, and Customer Engagement, Delivering Unmatched Operational Scale.

Aloware, [https://www.aloware.com] the leading AI-powered Contact Center Solution, is revolutionizing AI innovation with its AloAi product suite-particularly its groundbreaking AloAi Voice Agents. These always-on assistants are driving sales growth and operational efficiency for companies navigating difficult business landscapes.

AloAi Voice Agent



With this recent product launch, Aloware leaps forward in helping businesses optimize speed to lead and customer service--even under the strain of limited resources. Unlike traditional call handling methods, AloAi Voice Agents improve customer engagement with zero missed calls, 24/7 availability, smart IVA real communication, and automatic lead routing/qualification.

"The future of business communication is here," says Anoosh Roozrock, CEO of Aloware. "We've rigorously tested our voice agents with partners across several industry verticals, and the results are staggering. While AI may not be perfect, it's vastly better than the average intake specialist with its ability to access CRM data, analyze call history, and determine team availability."

AloAi Voice Agents answer every inbound call, assess the caller's needs, and then take appropriate next steps--such as transferring to the right person or scheduling a meeting. They also qualify leads based on preset criteria so businesses need only focus on high-value prospects.

"Our voice agents optimize customer interactions from both sides," says Shannon Diem, Head of Marketing for Aloware. "Imagine never missing a critical customer inquiry, or losing a lead due to long wait times." Diem goes on to say, "With AloAi, we look to be a critical partner for our clients across several areas. Our Voice Agents create operational efficiencies that allow customer service, and sales organizations to scale revenue growth, while reducing costs across various aspects of a department's functional motions."

Businesses interested in testing AloAi Voice Agents firsthand can call: (213) 449-7090 to interact with one live, or watch a video demo. In addition to handling inbound call traffic, the voice agents can also automate outbound sales outreach by calling and vetting lead lists.

Whether it comes to qualifying leads, scheduling appointments, or preventing missed calls, AloAi is redefining what's possible in AI-driven business communication.

