Helpany's AI-Driven Fall Prevention Technology is Revolutionizing Senior Care

Scottsdale-based Westminster Village reports 72% monthly fall reduction

Westminster Village announced today a significant breakthrough in fall prevention among its residents following the installation of Helpany's innovative AI and radar-based device Paul in their senior community. Over three months, Westminster Village has recorded a remarkable 72% reduction in falls, marking a major milestone in resident safety and care.

Helpany's Paul device has been a game-changer, identifying residents at risk by analyzing their unique motion patterns and providing real-time preventive notifications to caregivers. This cutting-edge technology empowers caregivers to detect changes in residents' conditions early, helping prevent potential falls before they occur.

Paul analyzes residents' unique motion patterns to identify those at risk, and notifies caregivers in real-time when a resident gets up. With Paul, the staff now has a 24/7 virtual caregiver assistant that is always on duty - ensuring a safer, more proactive approach to senior care. "Adopting Helpany's privacy-preserving AI technology has allowed us to take a proactive approach to fall prevention," said Brad Edmunds, Vice President of Health Services at Westminster Village. "This innovative solution empowers our caregivers with real-time insights, enabling them to take timely action and significantly enhance resident safety."

Falls are a major concern for every senior community, and Westminster Village aims to lead the way in effective fall prevention. Their primary goal is to systematically reduce falls by empowering caregivers with the critical information needed to intervene proactively, all while preserving their residents' independence.

They installed Helpany's radar-based device Paul in their Weyrich Health Care Center, achieving a 72% reduction in falls over three consecutive months. "Helpany is a transformative step forward, revolutionizing care delivery, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing the quality of life for our residents," adds Edmunds.

Helpany empowers caregivers to provide enhanced care, support residents more effectively, and significantly reduce the risk of falls. "With Helpany, we now have access to previously invisible information that empowers our team to proactively prevent falls and provide more personalized care," affirms Katherine Barney, Assisted Living Manager at Westminster Village. "It's a revolutionary tool that enhances both safety and independence for our residents. Over three consecutive months, my team was able to reduce falls by 72%."

By choosing Helpany's AI and radar-based technology, Westminster Village has successfully enhanced fall prevention while preserving residents' privacy and dignity.

Impact of AI and Radar-Enhanced Care at Westminster Village:

72% reduction in falls since implementing Helpany, compared to the community's long-term monthly average fall rate.

Over 250 proactive care interventions conducted within a three-month period, leading to more personalized and responsive care.

Helpany generated $108,000 in value by enhancing their fall prevention efforts for residents within just three months, compared to the expense of staffing nighttime companions for each room.

About Westminster Village

Westminster Village is a non-profit, continuing care retirement community offering secure and connected senior living with ample amenities. Located on a lushly landscaped 16-acre campus in the heart of sunny Scottsdale off Cactus Road and the 101, our resort-style retreat enhances the independence, dignity, health and wellbeing of all who call it home. For more information, visit https://wvresortliving.org/.

About Helpany

Helpany is transforming resident care and fall prevention in long-term care facilities with its AI-based motion monitoring radar device, "Paul". Each year, there are 4 million falls in long-term care facilities, with 1 million of these being preventable. Paul monitors residents' well-being and enables early detection of fall risks and health issues without compromising privacy or dignity. This can significantly reduce falls and associated costs while improving overall well-being. For more information, visit www.helpany.com.

Disclaimer: The outcomes are specific to Westminster Village and reflect the impact of Helpany's technology during the time period (October-December 2024). Results may vary depending on individual resident behavior, facility conditions, and other variables. While Helpany's technology is designed to enhance fall prevention, it does not guarantee the prevention of all falls or eliminate all risks. Westminster Village's experience with a 72% reduction in falls may not be representative of all settings. For optimal performance, proper use and ongoing monitoring are essential, and staff involvement remains critical to ensuring timely interventions and overall success.

Media Contacts:

holly morgan

holly@hollymorganmedia.com

SOURCE: Helpany's

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire