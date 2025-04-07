LG Electronics USA: LG Expands Mental Health Support for Student-Athletes, Expands NAMI Partnership to NCAA Final Four Host Colleges

LG Electronics USA:

Initiative supports mental health awareness, provides resources and support for students

Official NCAA® Corporate Partner LG Electronics USA is building on its commitment to supporting student well-being by partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and providing support to the host schools of the 2025 NCAA Final Four® Men's and Women's college basketball tournaments.

During this year's Final Four - dovetailing with the NCAA's focus on student-athlete's' mental health - LG is awarding $10,000 each to the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) in San Antonio and the University of South Florida (USF) in Tampa, Fla., to bolster their local on-campus NAMI clubs and enhance mental health resources for students.

"Creating a supportive environment for mental health and well-being is paramount," said Chris Jung, President and CEO of LG Electronics North America. "Through our partnership with NAMI and support for these universities, we aim to provide tangible resources that will help foster students' mental wellness."

LG's support will enable each university's NAMI On-Campus Club to expand its programming, increase awareness of mental health resources and provide peer support for students facing challenges. In addition, the schools will receive LG's award-winning refrigerators for their student meeting spaces.

"As a former college athlete, I know how powerful it is to have a community that's got your back-on and off the court," said NAMI CEO Dan Gillison Jr. "That's why I'm so grateful for LG's partnership and their deep commitment to student mental health.

"With their support, we're helping launch NAMI On Campus Clubs in the tournament host cities San Antonio and Tampa - creating space for students and student athletes to connect, learn, and lean on one another," said Gillison. "Moments like the Final Four remind us that supporting mental health is a team effort - and with LG on our team, we're building something that lasts far beyond the game."

UTSA is committed to providing students with "the resources they need to overcome barriers to their personal and professional success," according USTA Dean of Students LT Robinson, Senior Vice Provost for Student Affair. "LG's support will be a game-changer in our efforts to ensure that all students receive well-being support throughout their academic journey," she said.

Dr. Kevin Milligan, UIW's Director of Behavioral Health Services, echoed her sentiments: "We're so grateful for LG's commitment to mental health. This will help us create a more supportive campus community and bring greater awareness to mental health and the resources available to students."

"Mental health is a vital part of overall health. In fact, mental health is a health, safety and performance strategic priority of the NCAA, endorsed by the NCAA Board of Governors," said Dr. Deena Casiero, Chief Medical Officer of the NCAA.

NCAA Mental Health Best Practices, which provide member schools with guidance for supporting student-athlete mental health, highlight the importance of creating healthy environments that promote well-being. "This collaboration between LG and NAMI will support NCAA member school efforts to foster mental health promoting environments. We are grateful to LG and NAMI for their commitment to student-athlete mental health," Dr. Casiero added.

LG's 2025 Final Four initiatives further strengthen LG's ongoing dedication to championing mental health awareness and resources for student-athletes and the broader campus community.

For example, nominations for the 2025 LG Life's Good Coaches Award will begin later this month. These annual awards recognize NCAA coaches who foster mental health awareness and create supportive environments for their student-athletes.

To learn more about LG's partnership with the NCAA or listen to LG's "Transparent Conversations" podcasts (which provide a platform for candid discussions about student-athlete mental health challenges and practical coping tools), visit www.lg.com/us/transparent-conversations and www.lg.com/ncaa.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

About the National Alliance on Mental Illness

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for individuals and families affected by mental illness. Learn more at www.nami.org.

About NAMI On Campus

NAMI On Campus clubs work to end the stigma that makes it hard for students to talk about mental health and get the help they need. Clubs hold creative meetings, innovative awareness events, and offer signature NAMI programs through partnerships with NAMI State Organizations and Affiliates across the nation.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics North America

John I. Taylor

+1 847 941 8181

john.taylor@lge.com

LG Electronics USA

Chris De Maria

+1 908 548 4515

christopher.demaria@lge.com

LG Electronics USA expanded its commitment to student well-being initiatives by partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to provide support to the host schools of the men's and women's 2025 NCAA Final Four - the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) in San Antonio, Texas, and the University of South Florida (USF) in Tampa, Fla. - to bolster their local NAMI On Campus clubs and enhance mental health resources for students. Left to right: USTA Dean of Students LT Robinson, LG Electronics North America CEO Chris Jung, NAMI CEO Dan Gillison Jr., and UIW Behavioral Health Services Director Dr. Kevin Milligan.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from LG Electronics USA on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: LG Electronics USA

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lg-electronics-usa-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: LG Electronics USA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire