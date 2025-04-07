1847 Holdings LLC: 1847 Holdings Announces it will Request a Review of Delisting Determination

Trading of the Company's Common Shares to Remain Suspended

1847 Holdings LLC (OTC:EFSH) ("1847 Holdings" or the "Company") today announced that it will be submitting a request for review of the delisting determination issued by the NYSE American.

On April 3, 2025, the Company received a notice from NYSE American LLC stating that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to initiate delisting proceedings for the Company's common shares. As a result, trading in the Company's common shares was immediately suspended. The determination was made under Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide, citing the low selling price of the Company's common shares as the basis for delisting. The Company has a right to a review of the staff's determination to delist the Company's common shares by providing required notice on or before April 10, 2025. The Company intends to submit such notice.

As a result, trading of the Company's common shares will remain suspended pending the outcome of the review. The common shares will not be quoted on the OTC Pink Sheets, or another level of the OTC market, during this period.

About 1847 Holdings

1847 Holdings LLC, a publicly traded diversified acquisition holding company, was founded by Ellery W. Roberts, a former partner of Parallel Investment Partners, Saunders Karp & Megrue, and Principal of Lazard Freres Strategic Realty Investors. 1847 Holdings' investment thesis is that capital market inefficiencies have left the founders and/or stakeholders of many small business enterprises or lower-middle market businesses with limited exit options despite the intrinsic value of their business. Given this dynamic, 1847 Holdings can consistently acquire businesses it views as "solid" for reasonable multiples of cash flow and then deploy resources to strengthen the infrastructure and systems of those businesses in order to improve operations. These improvements may lead to a sale or IPO of an operating subsidiary at higher valuations than the purchase price and/or alternatively, an operating subsidiary may be held in perpetuity and contribute to 1847 Holdings' ability to pay regular and special dividends to shareholders. For more information, visit www.1847holdings.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about 1847 Holdings' view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause our actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include but are not limited to the risks set forth in "Risk Factors" included in our SEC filings.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020

Email: EFSH@crescendo-ir.com

