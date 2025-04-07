Kyiv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2025) - Foxtrot, a leading Ukrainian retailer of home appliances and electronics, has officially launched a pioneering accessibility project, becoming one of the first in its sector to create a barrier-free shopping environment for people with hearing impairments.

The initiative, titled "Barrier-Free Foxtrot", focuses on creating equal customer service opportunities for the deaf and hard of hearing. As part of the project, Foxtrot has integrated remote sign language interpretation services in its stores and online, ensuring accessible communication for all.

"Our goal is to make the Foxtrot experience inclusive for everyone, regardless of physical limitations," said Oleksandr Fredir, a representative of the company's CSR team. "Accessibility is not a trend - it's a necessity."

Project Highlights:

Launched : June 2023 (pilot); scaled in 2023-2024.

: June 2023 (pilot); scaled in 2023-2024. Coverage : Offline: 30 stores in 14 cities now equipped with interpretation service points. Online: Sign language interpretation fully integrated into the e-commerce platform.

: Impact : Over 200 offline and 100+ online consultations provided monthly. Trained staff on inclusive communication and customer care.

In addition to communication tools, Foxtrot began redesigning store spaces in 2024 to improve physical accessibility. New service hubs have been adapted for wheelchair users, and tactile navigation systems have been installed. These features are already in place in stores located in Odesa, Bila Tserkva, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Zaporizhzhia.

Recognition: The project has already received several national and international awards, including:

Silver , Best Inclusive Approach , UCXE Awards 2024 (Ukraine);

, , UCXE Awards 2024 (Ukraine); Silver , Society Category , Partnership for Sustainability Award 2024 (UN Global Compact Network Ukraine);

, , Partnership for Sustainability Award 2024 (UN Global Compact Network Ukraine); Gold , Diversity & Inclusion , HR Brand Ukraine 2024;

, , HR Brand Ukraine 2024; Special Distinction, Business Without Barriers community, under the initiative of First Lady Olena Zelenska.

Foxtrot plans to continue expanding its barrier-free efforts across Ukraine, aiming to set a new national standard for inclusivity in retail.

For more information, visit: https://www.foxtrot.ua

