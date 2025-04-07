Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Availability of the explanatory documentation for the Combined General Meeting of April 29, 2025

Paris, April 7, 2025

Press release

Availability of the explanatory documentation for the Combined General Meeting of April 29, 2025

The Combined General Meeting of shareholders of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE will be held at Palais des Congrès de Paris (2, place de la Porte Maillot, salle Bordeaux - 75017 Paris, France) on Tuesday April 29, 2025, at 10:30 am (Paris time).

This General Meeting will be broadcast live and its webcast will be available on replay on the Company's website www.urw.com (section Investors/General Meetings).

The formal notice of meeting (avis de réunion valant avis de convocation) to this General Meeting was published (in French) on March 21, 2025, in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires).

The convening notice (avis de convocation) will be published (in French) on April 9, 2025, in the legal notices newspaper Journal Spécial des Sociétés.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Meriem Delfi

+33 7 63 45 59 77

investor.relations@urw.com

Juliette Aulagnon

+33 6 15 74 20 43

investor.relations@urw.com

Imane Rafiky

+33 6 10 95 86 88

investor.relations@urw.com

Media Relations

UK/Global:

Cornelia Schnepf - Finelk

+44 7387 108 998

cornelia.Schnepf@finelk.eu

France:

Etienne Dubanchet - PLEAD

+33 6 62 70 09 43

Etienne.Dubanchet@plead.fr

