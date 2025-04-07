Glidewell Dental Laboratory Partners With Swiss Implant Company TRI

TRI matrix® implant users gain a validated milling partner for their restorative cases through strategic partnership with Glidewell's implant lab.

Glidewell, a comprehensive provider of surgical and restorative dental implant solutions, announced a new partnership with Swiss-based implant company, TRI - a global manufacturer of dental implant fixtures. This alliance aims to give users of TRI matrix implants access to the production and support capabilities of Glidewell dental lab - one of the most experienced validated milling centers in dentistry.

Glidewell Partners with Swiss Implant Company TRI

TRI's products include implant systems such as the matrix® line and the TRI® Performance line, which offer dentists esthetics, precision, and integration with digital workflows. The matrix implants feature a digital-first design with a unique implant connection for single and multi-unit cases that eliminates the need for separate scan bodies and titanium bases for the implant restorations.

In addition to precision-fit restorations manufactured using validated CAD/CAM fabrication processes, Glidewell will now offer low, special pricing for restorations over TRI matrix implants, backed by a lifetime warranty for BruxZir® Zirconia.

For Glidewell, this move further solidifies its standing as a global partner in implant restorations. "We are thrilled to be recognized as a certified TRI matrix manufacturing center," said Darius Raudys, general manager of Glidewell's implant department. "It reflects our commitment to precision, quality and innovation - and we're proud to offer restorations that integrate flawlessly with their system."

Glidewell is the leading lab partner for dentists who place and restore implants, offering a range of services from digital treatment planning and surgical guides, to live and online clinical education, to full-arch restorations. With data from over 4 million implant cases restored, Glidewell designs and mills high-precision restorations backed by lifetime warranties for titanium custom abutments and BruxZir® Zirconia.

To learn more about working with the Glidewell implant lab, doctors can visit glidewell.com or call 800-839-9755 to speak directly with a dedicated representative.

