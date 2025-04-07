Trustpoint Xposure Accelerates Growth as David Wilder Takes Complete Ownership

Trustpoint Xposure announces a significant business acceleration with David Wilder acquiring complete ownership of the PR firm known for guaranteed media placements in top-tier publications. This strategic transition positions the company for rapid expansion as operations relocate to North Idaho under Wilder's vision of democratizing media access for businesses of all sizes.

Trustpoint Xposure Founder & CEO David Wilder



Wilder, who assumes the role of CEO and founder, brings over two decades of executive leadership experience across multiple industries including roles at Gulf Coast Western, ADT, and most recently as VP of Marketing at Mogul Press, where he refined the innovative approaches now central to Trustpoint Xposure's success.

"Media visibility should not be limited to those with massive budgets or industry insiders," said Wilder. "Our mission is to create an equal playing field where every business - from Fortune 500 companies to ambitious startups - can leverage strategic media placement to tell their authentic story and differentiate themselves in crowded markets."

The relocation to North Idaho represents a strategic move to establish a centralized hub from which the company will continue serving its national client base while developing new technologies that further streamline the media placement process.

Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group, has long maintained that "publicity is absolutely critical. A good PR story is infinitely more effective than a front-page ad." This philosophy aligns with Trustpoint Xposure's focus on earned media over traditional advertising.

Under Wilder's leadership, the company has already demonstrated remarkable results for clients.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett once noted, "It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you'll do things differently." This perspective drives Trustpoint Xposure's two-pronged approach: building lasting digital authority while providing comprehensive reputation management solutions.

"Many PR firms rely on activity metrics rather than tangible outcomes," Wilder explained. "We've eliminated that uncertainty by guaranteeing placements in publications that matter to our clients' specific industries and target audiences. The results aren't just clips in a portfolio - they're permanent digital assets that continue generating value long after publication."

The company's new vision statement reflects this commitment: "To transform how businesses of all sizes build their public identity by democratizing access to strategic media placement, enabling every organization - from startups to global enterprises - to command their narrative, establish market authority, and convert visibility into measurable growth."

Mark Cuban, entrepreneur and investor, has said, "Creating opportunities means looking where others are not." This entrepreneurial perspective informs Wilder's approach to identifying media opportunities that competitors often overlook.

Wilder's background includes eight years of service in the U.S. Navy and education from Colorado Christian University, experiences that shaped his disciplined, results-oriented leadership style and commitment to creating opportunities for businesses often overlooked by traditional PR firms.

"We're building something truly transformative - a PR firm that combines guaranteed results with measurable business impact for organizations regardless of their size or previous media presence," Wilder stated. "Our approach represents the future of public relations."

For more information about Trustpoint Xposure and its unique media placement services, visit www.trustpointxposure.com .

About Trustpoint Xposure

Trustpoint Xposure specializes in guaranteed media placements that build lasting digital authority for businesses of all sizes. The company's innovative approach combines advanced PR strategies with established media relationships to secure placements in respected publications that enhance clients' visibility, credibility, and market position.

