Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Deutsche Rohstoff AG Gründer Dr. Gutschlag über Highflyer Almonty Industries Inc.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6WB | ISIN: LT0000111650 | Ticker-Symbol: XIC
Frankfurt
07.04.25
08:41 Uhr
0,250 Euro
+0,001
+0,40 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KN ENERGIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KN ENERGIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2470,30418:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.04.2025 17:06 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AB KN Energies audited Annual information for the year 2024

Finanznachrichten News

AB KN Energies (hereinafter - KN, the Company) announces the audited consolidated (hereinafter - the Group) and separate financial results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2024.

Key financial indicators for the 1-12 months of 2024:

EUR millionsGroupCompany
1-12 months of 20241-12 months of 20231-12 months of 20241-12 months of 2023
Revenue93.783.589.480.4
EBITDA49.335.646.934.3
Net profit (loss)15.413.213.812.4
Adjusted net profit (loss)13.97.012.36.1
Adjusted net profit margin, %14.8%8.3%13.8%7.6%

Enclosed:

  1. AB KN Energies 2024 Management Report together with the consolidated and separate financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union. The Management Report also includes the Report on Remuneration and the Sustainability Report. The independent auditor's report is presented separately.

Tomas Tumenas, Chief Financial Officer, tel.: +370 46 391772


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.