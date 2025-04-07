Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the
financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in
number of shares)
|Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares*
|Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
3/31/2025
FR0010307819
22,500
97.3097
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
4/1/2025
FR0010307819
19,000
97.9301
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
4/2/2025
FR0010307819
18,175
98.0227
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
4/3/2025
FR0010307819
22,000
93.6799
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
4/4/2025
FR0010307819
19,000
89.6926
XPAR
|* Rounded to four decimal places
TOTAL
100,675
95.3247
Legrand
