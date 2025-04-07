Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 14, 2025

STOCKHOLM, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 31 March 2025 and 4 April 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 602,996 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).
The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,931,018 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 11 March 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 12 March 2025 and 16 May 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:
Date:
Aggregated volume
Weighted average
Aggregated
31 March 2025
106,000
304.2864
32,254,358.40
1 April 2025
115,000
313.2291
36,021,346.50
2 April 2025
115,000
315.0153
36,226,759.50
3 April 2025
140,000
300.9577
42,134,078.00
4 April 2025
126,996
276.3182
35,091,306.13
Total accumulated over week 14
602,996
301.3749
181,727,848.53
Total accumulated during the repurchase program
2,043,962
312.7275
639,203,038.72
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.
Following the above acquisitions and as of 4 April 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.
Ordinary shares
Class C shares1
Total
Number of issued shares2
1,241,510,911
496,056
1,242,006,967
Number of shares owned by EQT AB3
61,968,153
-
61,968,153
Number of outstanding shares
1,179,542,758
496,056
1,180,038,814
1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334
