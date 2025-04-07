Telnyx builds momentum in Global Partner Motion

New global channel team and leadership appointments underscore Telnyx's commitment to partner success and international growth.

Austin, TX, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its strategic expansion, Telnyx is launching a dedicated channel team to strengthen its global partner network. This initiative underscores Telnyx's commitment to empowering solution providers, system integrators, MSPs, and distributors with the tools, support, and incentives needed for mutual success.

Telnyx appointed Anwar Karzazi as VP of Global Partner Sales to lead its channel expansion. With extensive experience in scaling Partner Sales at Cloudflare, he will drive the channel team globally to accelerate growth and success. Additionally, Darren Laurie joined as Head of Partner Sales for EMEA from VMware, and Ron McNab is Head of Partner Sales for the Americas from Telarus, strengthening regional strategies to support partners in key markets.





Empowering partners through a scalable program

The new channel initiative will help Telnyx expand its presence in key markets by fostering strategic partnerships. Through a structured model, Telnyx will provide partners with increasing benefits, resources, and support to drive revenue and improve customer outcomes.

"Our partners are at the core of our growth strategy. We're committed to equipping them with the resources needed to succeed," said Anwar Karzazi, VP of Global Partner Sales at Telnyx. "This initiative raises the bar by delivering top-tier benefits and rewarding excellence."

To support this effort, Telnyx is investing in dedicated channel resources and developing a scalable partnership framework that offers competitive incentives, seamless access to Telnyx solutions, and hands-on enablement.





Aligning with Telnyx's growth strategy

"Expanding our partner network is a key driver of our long-term success," said Ian Reither, COO at Telnyx. "By strengthening our global partnerships, we're opening new paths for collaboration and innovation that will accelerate revenue growth and improve customer engagement."

This expansion aligns with Telnyx's broader vision of scaling its business and reinforcing its position as a leader in connectivity and AI-driven solutions. Through its growing partner ecosystem, Telnyx aims to penetrate new markets, drive revenue, and deliver enhanced value to customers.





About Telnyx

Telnyx is a global connectivity and AI platform that powers voice, messaging, networking, and real-time AI solutions. Telnyx delivers ultra-low latency, enterprise-grade security, and unmatched reliability with a private IP network and direct carrier connections.

For more information and updates, visit the Telnyx website and follow us on LinkedIn or X .





