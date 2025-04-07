GOLD SPONSOR - Avanza Capital Holdings Supports The GRACE Foundation

Avanza Capital Holdings is proud to support The GRACE Foundation and its unwavering commitment to enhancing the lives of individuals and families affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).



As a Gold Sponsor, Avanza Capital Holdings has made a significant donation to The GRACE Foundation to help further its vital mission of embracing, educating, and empowering individuals living with ASD. This contribution reflects Avanza's unwavering belief in creating meaningful impact through education, community integration, and comprehensive support services.

"At Avanza, we believe in building strong, resilient communities - and that starts with supporting organizations that do the same," said Frank Scarso, CEO of Avanza Capital Holdings. "The GRACE Foundation exemplifies what it means to uplift and empower, and we are honored to stand alongside them in their mission."

Founded in 2000 by four dedicated parents around a kitchen table, The GRACE Foundation has grown into a vibrant, multi-faceted organization providing innovative and progressive programs to individuals affected by ASD. Its wide range of services includes Community Habilitation, In-Home and Site-Based Respite, Performing Arts, Social Skills workshops, Music and Movement programs, and a Day Habilitation Without Walls initiative.

GRACE empowers its participants through a holistic approach that encourages artistic expression, physical activity, life skills development, and enhanced communication - all while fostering dignity, confidence, and a strong sense of belonging. To make a donation, please visit: https://graceofny.org/

"GRACE is not just a service provider - it's a family," said Christine Scarso, President at Avanza Capital Holdings. "We are deeply moved by their story, their mission, and their daily impact. Supporting GRACE is an investment in lives, futures, and a more inclusive tomorrow."

Avanza Capital Holdings is proud to champion this cause and remains committed to supporting organizations that elevate and empower underserved communities.





