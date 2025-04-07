Visit New Bern: Trail to Tryon Holiday Half in New Bern, NC Unveils New Name, Date and Multiyear Title Sponsor

Signs CRRG Events to a multiyear Event Management agreement

The Craven County TDA in New Bern, NC unveiled the new name, date and a multiyear Presenting Sponsorship for their end-of-the-year running event. The Trail to Tryon Holiday Half Presented by Weyerhaeuser offering a half marathon, 10K and 5K, will now take place on Saturday, December 6th through the scenic and historic downtown areas of New Bern.

Known for its charming waterfront views, timeless architecture and picturesque backdrop, New Bern was labeled as the "Capital of Love" by Nicholas Sparks, author of the best-selling novel, "The Notebook". The event debuted in 2022 with an enthusiastic start then doubled its size in just two years. In 2024, over 50% of participants traveled from outside New Bern. With the new holiday date, that number is expected to grow. The event's positive momentum helped secure a new multiyear presenting sponsorship extension with Craven County's Weyerhaeuser Company.

"In celebration of Weyerhaeuser's 125th anniversary, we are pleased to present the 4th Annual Trail to Tryon Holiday Half Marathon," stated Rose Fagler, Economic Development Manager for Weyerhaeuser. "As the largest private timberlands landowner in North Carolina and Craven County, and master developer of West New Bern, we know the captivating charm and beauty of Greater New Bern. We are excited to welcome race participants to enjoy our first-class running event and a holiday festive weekend in New Bern."

CRRG Events has been contracted to orchestrate and manage the growth of the event. It has built a reputation for producing quality events across the country by enhancing the runner experience, delivering positive sponsor activations while streamlining operation efficiencies. "We are excited to work with the Craven County TDA," stated CRRG Events President Todd Oliver. "Producing an event in Hallmark type-of-town, during the holidays will be exciting. We can't wait to get started."

Whether participants are seasoned runners or casual walkers wanting to take in the festive sights and sounds of the holidays, they can look forward to a great weekend in New Bern. Additional details will be announced on the event's social media platforms and website at www.visitnewbern.com.

About Trail to Tryon Holiday Half Event:

The Trail to Tryon Holiday Half Event is organized by the Craven County TDA. As the second-oldest city in North Carolina, New Bern boasts a rich history and is recognized as the birthplace of the original Pepsi-Cola. For more information about the Trail to Tryon Holiday Half or to register for the event, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/NewBern/TrailtoTryon.

About CRRG Events:

CRRG Events is an event management and production company with more than 20 years of producing successful, memorable running events. Based in Carmel, Indiana, CRRG Events has staged events across 12 states, ranging from a one-mile race during halftime of a NCAA football game to ultra-marathons. For more information, please visit CarmelRoadRacingGroup.com.

