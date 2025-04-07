Apirone's New Feature: Integrated Blockchain Explorer

Apirone, the crypto processing company, has launched its own blockchain explorer, which is fully integrated with its system. This feature provides a powerful and efficient tool for users to explore the Bitcoin blockchain in real-time, focusing solely on Bitcoin addresses and transactions.

Key Features:

Mempool-based and verified : The explorer is based directly on the mempool.space, allowing users to monitor pending and unconfirmed transactions with accuracy. This real-time functionality gives users the latest updates on their funds' arrival and tracks the confirmation in the network. All data provided by the explorer is verified and transparent.

Seamless integration: As a fully integrated feature, the explorer fits seamlessly within the larger system of Apirone. Whether you use a dashboard or create an invoice using API, you can check what's going on in the blockchain without needing external services.

Focused on Bitcoin only: This tool is tailored to the Bitcoin blockchain, with no extra information to clutter the user experience. You can search by addresses and transactions - keeping the focus on what matters in the Bitcoin network. This is caused by the fact that usually transactions in all other blockchains do not have troubles with long-term arrival of funds, and transactions are confirmed immediately. With Bitcoin, it is better to stay relevant to what's happening.

Support for Taproot addresses: The explorer supports Taproot addresses, enabling enhanced privacy and scalability for Bitcoin transactions. With Taproot, payments benefit from reduced fees and improved transaction efficiency, ensuring a modern, secure payment experience.

Why use Apirone's explorer?

Real-time updates : Stay up-to-date with real-time data! The explorer displays the total balance based on the current market value of cryptocurrencies, providing accurate and up-to-the-second financial insights.

Transparency : The explorer ensures complete transparency by displaying the exact amount of the transaction at the moment it is transferred. This eliminates guesswork and keeps users informed of the precise sum sent. The total balance is displayed as the current total amount on the account.

Sound notifications: With sound alerts, you will never miss a payment confirmation. Every time a transaction is confirmed, users will receive an instant audio notification, making it easier to stay engaged and aware of what's going on in the blockchain.

Minimal and efficient: The explorer is designed with simplicity. By focusing only on addresses and transactions, the service avoids the complexities and overload of supplementary data. This makes it ideal for users who want a quick and straightforward way to check Bitcoin transactions. If one needs more details about the situation in the Bitcoin network or information on alternative cryptocurrencies, then there are many other decisions and explorers to use.

This new bitcoin explorer feature is another step forward in enhancing the user experience and providing reliable tools for the growing Bitcoin community of Apirone's customers. When you track transactions, this feature promises to deliver speed, reliability, and simplicity.

Stay tuned for more updates as Apirone continues to expand its service offerings and bring innovations to the blockchain space.

Media Contact:

Anton Shindyapin

PR-manager

+7 962 622-10-26

Harju maakond, Tallinn, Kesklinna linnaosa, Tartu mnt 67/1-13b, 10115 Estonia

SOURCE: Apirone

