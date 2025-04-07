Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2025) - Makenita (CSE: KENY) (WKN: A40X6P) is pleased to announce that, further to its News Release dated March 24, 2025, it has completed its private placement financing (the "Financing"), pursuant to which it issued an aggregate of 4,900,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $490,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one transferrable share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.16 per Warrant Share for a period of five years from the closing of the Financing.



The Company paid cash finder's fees of $25,344 and issued 253,440 non transferrable share purchase warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to certain finders as a finder's fee in connection with the Financing. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share (each, a "Finder's Warrant Share") at a price of $0.16 per Finder's Warrant Share for a period of two years from the closing of the Financing.



All securities issued in connection with the Financing are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the closing of the Financing.



The aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of the Financing are expected to be used towards general working capital.

None of the securities issued have been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Makenita, stated, "We are very pleased to close this placement. We want to thank our subscribers for their support. This extra cash will enable Keny to do a much larger marketing campaign at a time when we are planning our maiden drill program. The next few weeks/ months will be exciting times for Keny."

About Makenita Resources Inc.

Makenita currently has rights in and to the Hector Silver/Cobalt Property, consisting of 126 contiguous unpatented mineral claims totaling 2,243 hectares (5,542-acres), located within the Coleman and Gillies Limit Townships, Larder Lake Mining Division, Timiskaming District, Ontario, Canada.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Makenita. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Makenita disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States. None of the securities sold in connection with the private placement will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

