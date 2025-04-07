Trinity Bank, NA: Trinity Bank Names Steve Lombardi as Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) announced today that Steve Lombardi has joined Trinity Bank's executive management team as Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer. In this new role, Lombardi will focus on leading strategic initiatives to drive growth and enhance customer relationships across the Bank.

Prior to joining Trinity Bank, Lombardi served as a Managing Director and head of the Fort Worth Corporate Banking Group at Prosperity Bank. In this role, he oversaw a team delivering financial solutions to middle market companies and sponsors across Texas. Lombardi joined Prosperity Bank's predecessor, LegacyTexas Bank, in 2015 as a Vice President to help build the corporate banking portfolio. Prior to Prosperity he spent the first 8 years of his career with Bank of Texas in various commercial and corporate banking roles. Born and raised in Fort Worth, Steve holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance and marketing from Texas Christian University. He currently serves on the board of Downtown Fort Worth, Inc., and has held several other non-profit board positions, most notably as past President of the TCU Young Alumni Board as well as a member of the Fort Worth Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Board.

Co-Chairman and CEO Matt R. Opitz stated, "We are extremely pleased to welcome Steve to the Trinity Bank family. Steve has a proven track record as an excellent banker who has a loyal following of customers and is well known and well thought of in our community. Steve has demonstrated his ability to develop young leaders and drive growth. For these and many more reasons, he has been on our radar for a number of years. With the recent culmination of our succession planning efforts, now was the right time for him to make the move."

"Steve's philosophies and principles for providing exceptional customer experiences, maintaining a conservative credit culture, demonstrating a disciplined approach to sound management practices, creating enhanced shareholder value and a great working environment for our employees are in perfect alignment with those same philosophies and principles that have made and will continue to make Trinity Bank a great success."

"This key addition brings a great deal of depth, adding 19 years of experience, to our executive management team and provides significant capacity for continued growth of Trinity Bank. Steve brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the type of banking we do here at Trinity, and we are looking forward to the positive impact he will have on our organization for years to come."

About Trinity Bank, N.A.

Trinity Bank was established in 2003 to provide the North Texas business community with experienced bankers that offer the services of a big bank with the personalized touch of a local community bank. Trinity Bank was founded on sound financial principles and a commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences. For more information visit trinitybk.com.

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

