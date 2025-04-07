Tax Day 2025 is Here - ExpressExtension Simplifies Deadline Extensions for 1040 and 1120 Filers

File tax extensions by April 15 with ExpressExtension for a fast, secure way to avoid penalties and gain extra time.

April 15, 2025, is the final day to file a variety of tax returns, including the 1040 series, 1120, 1041, and other essential forms. As tax day draws near, it's crucial to file on time to avoid penalties and ensure compliance.

IRS Tax Extension to Extend Filing Deadlines

Businesses and individuals who cannot meet the April 15, 2025, filing deadline can request an automatic extension from the IRS. By filing for a tax extension, they can receive an additional six months to file their returns without the need for an explanation.

However, it is important to note that while an extension allows more time to file, it does not extend the deadline for tax payments.

Individuals and sole proprietors requiring additional time to file Form 1040 should fileForm 4868 , which provides an automatic 6-month extension to file their tax returns.

Similarly, businesses that are treated as C-corporations or LLCs should fileForm 7004 to receive an automatic 6-month extension.

Consequences of Late Filing or Payments

Missing the original tax return filing deadline can result in potential penalties from the IRS. These penalties vary depending on the tax form and whether the filing or payment deadline is missed.

ExpressExtension - The Complete E-Filing Solution For IRS Extensions

As a leading IRS-authorized e-file provider, ExpressExtension simplifies the extension request process with a secure, efficient, and user-friendly platform. Businesses and individuals can file Form 7004 and 4868 in minutes, with advanced features that ensure accuracy and compliance with IRS regulations.

Simple and Accurate Filing : The streamlined process allows users to submit tax extensions efficiently and on time.

Copy Prior Return : Previously filed extensions can be copied, reducing manual data entry and improving workflow efficiency.

World-Class Customer Support : Our expert team is available via live chat, phone, and email to resolve any concerns quickly.

AI-Powered Assistance: Our intelligent chatbot offers real-time assistance at every step of the process.

ExpressGuarantee: Provides Everything Needed for IRS Extension Approval

With ExpressExtension, businesses and individuals gain peace of mind through the ExpressGuarantee . With this feature, if the IRS rejects Form 7004 or 4868 due to duplication, ExpressExtension offers a full refund of the filing fee. If there are other errors, the forms can be corrected and resubmitted at no extra cost.

Exclusive PRO Features for Tax Professionals and High-Volume Filers

Bulk Filing Options: Tax professionals and accounting firms can file multiple extensions simultaneously.

Flexible Data Import: Customizable Excel/CSV templates make it easier to upload filing data.

Centralized Client Management Dashboard: An intuitive dashboard allows tax professionals to efficiently manage an unlimited number of clients in an organized manner.

Volume-Based Pricing: ExpressExtension offers volume-based pricing options that enable high-volume filers to save more as they file more forms.

With the April 15 deadline approaching, businesses, individuals, and tax professionals can rely on ExpressExtension for a secure, accurate, and efficient IRS extension e-filing experience.

For more information, businesses and taxpayers are encouraged to visit ExpressExtension.com .

About ExpressExtension

ExpressExtension is the one-stop solution for IRS Tax Extensions. As an IRS-authorized, SOC 2 Certified e-file provider, ExpressExtension has been helping businesses, individuals, and non-profit organizations obtain IRS extensions for over a decade. Supported forms include Form 7004, 4868, 8868, and 8809.

About SPAN Enterprises

Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN has been developing industry-leading software tools for e-filing and business management tools for over a decade.

The SPAN Enterprises Portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

