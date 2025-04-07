CloudOne Digital, ("CloudOne") a leading innovator in cloud computing, announced the appointment of Bob Lyons as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. Executing on the company's succession planning, Lyons succeeds Jim Geiger, who has led the company through significant growth and will remain a member of its Board of Directors.

Lyons is a tenured technology executive with previous leadership roles at Edgio, Alert Logic, Connexions Loyalty/Affinion Group, Ascend Learning, Stream Global Services and Convergys Corporation. Under his leadership, CloudOne Digital renews its commitment to delivering cutting-edge cloud solutions, expanding its global footprint, and fostering a culture of excellence and innovation. This transition underscores CloudOne Digital's continued commitment to delivering cloud solutions that power unmatched business outcomes for our customers.

"We welcome Bob and are eager to partner with him during the next phase of accelerated growth, profitability, and innovation," said Carlo Padovano, Chair of the Board of Directors. "We are grateful for Jim's leadership and the many accomplishments achieved during his tenure and look forward to his continued contributions as a board member," continued Padovano.

"It has been a great privilege to lead Liquid Web and CloudOne Digital for the last 10 years and I am enormously proud of what we have accomplished. When we started, Liquid Web was a $60 million managed hosting company. We have grown and evolved into CloudOne Digital, a globally scaled powerhouse of cloud solutions with over $300 million of annual revenue. We completed eight major acquisitions, including the combination of Liquid Web and Servers.com which formed CloudOne Digital, adding scale, portfolio breadth, and technological depth to our offerings. We now participate in addressable markets which exceed $70 billion per year and growing at double digit rates," said Geiger.

"Bob is a seasoned leader with deep experience in scaling technology businesses and creating shareholder value. His passion for delivering exceptional customer experiences and high performing organizations strongly aligns with our values. I believe Bob is an excellent choice to continue building on our progress, leading CloudOne Digital and our flagship brands, including Servers.com and Liquid Web," added Geiger.

"I am excited and honored to have the opportunity to lead CloudOne Digital at a time of unprecedented opportunity. Servers.com, a global leader in powering cloud performance and Liquid Web's cloud solutions built for business, are an amazing combination of capabilities. I look forward to working with the talented team here to build on these capabilities and help CloudOne Digital to better power business in the cloud," said Lyons.

About CloudOne Digital

CloudOne Digital, a portfolio company of One Equity Partners (OEP), is an innovative portfolio of cloud-based solutions tailored to the needs of online businesses. Serving small entrepreneurs to mid-market enterprises, to platform providers in AdTech, FinTech, Gaming, iGaming, and streaming verticals, CloudOne Digital provides infrastructure and cloud capabilities that meet the demands of growing online businesses through its two largest brands Servers.com and Liquid Web. With a customer-centric approach, CloudOne Digital's solutions offer the reliability, scalability, and support essential for business success in a competitive digital world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250407483228/en/

Contacts:

For Media Inquiries, please contact:

Name: Amanda Valle

Email: avalle@cloudonedigital.com