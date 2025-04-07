eTrigue Launches Lead Insights to Help B2B Channel Marketers & Sales Teams Achieve Campaign Goals

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eTrigue, the company behind Lead Accelerator, the popular digital partner marketing platform, has today announced the launch of its new AI enhancements, AI Lead Insights. The new AI enhancements are designed to help companies, and their channel partner sales teams, revolutionise how they rapidly target, manage and convert business leads and prospects using invaluable, real-time background and intent data.

AI Lead Insights enriches prospect lead information with comprehensive background, company, and messaging that allows channel sales teams to quickly engage with prospects through personalized communication. Powered by Amazon GenAI and Anthropic Claude, eTrigue AI Lead Insights locates and summarizes prospect backgrounds, business social media, news sites and company websites, accelerating the journey from campaign launch to booked/closed sales.

Not only do eTrigue's Lead Insights deliver enhanced Marketing Qualified Leads (MQLs) with profiles that customers and their partners can understand and prioritize to boost efficiency; it also allows communications to be tailored to the lead's particular needs and interests. The result is more confident, informed salespeople and faster conversions.

"For sales enablement, eTrigue has always accelerated the marketing/sales process for channel partners by delivering leads at scale. With the launch of Lead Insights, eTrigue is providing the real-time nuggets of information that are needed to have the right conversations with prospects," said Jeff Holmes, CEO at eTrigue. "We know from MIT Research that 50% of buyers go to the vendor that replies to their query first, and prospects are eleven-times more likely to engage if sales follow-up is carried out within five minutes. Despite this, 57% of companies fail to contact leads for over a week. This makes rapid response essential, but it must also be informed and intelligent if it is to result in a sale."

Enriching lead data

Lead Insights is powered by generative AI including Anthropic Claude on Amazon Bedrock and works in tandem with eTrigue's Lead Accelerator platform. Once digital marketing campaigns are deployed, Lead Insights gathers and provides sales teams with in-depth background information on the skill set, professional history and social media insights of the inbound lead, along with useful data on their company, recent corporate announcements and their competitors.

Armed with this abundance of meaningful information, sales reps have the knowledge to follow-up with more confidence. eTrigue Lead Insights answers one of the most commonly asked questions by sales reps: 'How do I follow up with a lead?', providing them with the prospect and company insights, call script, suggested conversation starters, and context on the prospect.

In addition, a detailed dashboard provides an overview of each inbound query, how often they have engaged with the marketing campaign and specific assets, and a record of campaign-related communications and queries.

Monitoring campaign success to the Sales Representative Level

By arming the channel sales team, Lead Insights is also designed to help companies understand how timely their channel partners are responding to their marketing campaigns. Marketing and Sales departments can track leads and opportunities identified, the number of leads that are pending and their likely value and see a record of the average response time on a partner-by-partner, sales-rep-by-sales-rep basis.

"Our customers invest significant dollars in campaigns to support their partners, while the channel works hard to act on and maximize the leads produced," continued Holmes. "Lead Insights is designed not only to maximize the chances of conversion by allowing reps to follow up with confidence, and keep a close record of responses, but also to help companies understand where extra support, or training, might be needed. Sales reps know who to focus on first, and how to prioritize their follow-up."

Discussing Through-Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) platforms, Jay McBain, Chief Analyst - Channels, Partnerships & Ecosystems at Canalys said: "For partners, TCMA platforms enable teams with the resources to be successful, simplify through-marketing and co-marketing initiatives, and optimize partners' limited sales and marketing resources. AI enables these platforms to automate content generation and campaign execution tasks, such as personalized content creation, campaign execution, content and marketing recommendations, better lead scoring and customer journey mapping - leading to even more effective and efficient partner marketing."

The eTrigue platform and Lead Accelerator program are trusted by companies including AWS, Red Hat, NVIDIA, SAP, Shopify, Palo Alto Networks, and Watchguard to name a few. Lead Insights is now available as an add-on service to Lead Accelerator. It enhances the platform which is widely used to create and run co-marketing campaigns for partners, simply, quickly and at scale. The company's turnkey service provides content, campaign buildout, platform and all program management, ensuring partners can focus on lead follow-up and sales.

