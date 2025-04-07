Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2025) - 7th Key Developers announces the launch of Nexara Tower in JVC, Dubai. With a commitment to redefining urban luxury, 7th Key Developers has been transforming how real estate is constructed across Dubai. The real estate company is now celebrating its latest milestone in a mission to bring accessible high-end urban living into the City of Dreams. With the launch of the Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) Project, 7th Key is positioned to set a new benchmark for Dubai's real estate market.

Mostafa Al-Rashed (Executive Director, MNA Ventures), Basil Al Dujaili (GM, World Legend Contracting), and Nuwan Karunanayake (GM, 7th Key) at the groundbreaking ceremony of Nexara.

Strong Interest in the Pre-Launch Phase

Early commitments and expressions of interest from both local and international audiences highlight the demand for thoughtfully designed urban residences. This enthusiasm reflects the confidence in 7th Key's approach to modern real estate development.

The JVC project has secured financial backing from industry leaders and advisement from PWC. 7th Key's strategy is built on meticulous planning and risk management, ensuring a strong foundation for future growth. Full buyer protection measures will be in place, with all installments securely held in escrow upon official launch.

A Vision to Expand Elegant Living

The architectural vision for the JVC development features elegantly designed residences inspired by UK aesthetics. This style follows 7th Key's mission of expanding access to elegant living spaces to a broader market.

Nuwan Karunanayake, General Manager of 7th Key Developers, has expressed his optimism for the JVC Project's launch. "We are excited to reach this significant stage of development," Mr. Karunanayake states. "With the strong demand we've seen so far and our secure financial backing, we are confident that this project will exceed expectations and truly elevate the quality of urban living in Dubai."

An Emphasis on Community and Lifestyle

7th Key Developers is driven by a vision of creating vibrant urban spaces that prioritize community living, thoughtful design, and functionality. Location plays a key factor in 7th Key's design approach. While choosing properties for development, they search for locations that provide access to shopping, entertainment, and green spaces. The ideal for 7th Key is to combine these factors to facilitate a vibrant community atmosphere. With the integration of UK design, these spaces are envisioned as being classy yet approachable.

7th Key's investment decisions have been supported by an advisory board that includes leaders in tech and local business magnates. With technology-focused advice, 7th Key has not been afraid to embark on ambitiously designed projects, combining a disruptive vision with an understanding of how new technologies can fuel development. Local business acumen has provided 7th Key with insight into Dubai's business environment and the workings of the local economy.

According to 7th Key, the JVC project signals a new era for the real estate company. As this project progresses, the company is exploring future development opportunities to further expand its footprint in Dubai's real estate sector.

Plans to Enter the Ready-to-Move-In Market

7th Key also plans to expand into the growing ready-to-move-in (RTMI) market. RTMI residences offer the advantage of fully developed infrastructure, ensuring a seamless living experience with well-established amenities such as modern utilities, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions. This initiative aligns with 7th Key's philosophy of delivering thoughtfully designed, high-quality residences tailored for contemporary living.

With real estate developments like Nexara Tower in JVC underway, standards for urban living in Dubai could be changing. The project aims to provide better access to strong urban centers, with both quality aesthetics and utilities. With this project's launch, 7th Key Developers has declared their intention to lead the way in community-centered living spaces.

About 7th Key Developers

7th Key Developers is an innovative real estate company reshaping Dubai's skyline with a focus on urban luxury. The company is committed to transforming the city's landscape through the expertise and leadership of its experienced team. 7th Key Developers puts community living first, emphasizing elegant design, functionality, and a sophisticated urban lifestyle.

